Reading, UK - November 3, 2021 -- A critical stage in creating a custom ASIC is verifying that it does what it is supposed to do and in the best way possible. Typically, this is done by synthesising RTL and running it to see how well it performs against the performance specification that were defined at the start of the design. By adjusting the design, the performance is improved with each RTL run but each iteration can take weeks to affect.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO