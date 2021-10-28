S2C Delivers VU19P FPGA-based Logic Matrix LX2 - a New Benchmark in High-performance & High-density Prototyping

Like all iterations of DRAM, DDR5 will need an ecosystem of supporting technologies for it to become dominant, even as advanced workloads drive memory bandwidth requirements. Rambus Incorporated is already laying the groundwork for DDR5 implementations more than a year away. The company recently announced it is sampling its 5600 MT/s 2nd-generation DDR5 registering clock drivers (RCD) to the major DDR5 memory module (RDIMM) suppliers. John Eble, vice president of product marketing for memory interface chips, said it will be several years before systems will be hitting the market. However, supporting technologies such as its RCD need to be evaluated and qualified by customers now so the ecosystem is ready to provide the bandwidth and capacity that will be required in next-generation data centers.

