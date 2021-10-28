S2C Delivers VU19P FPGA-based Logic Matrix LX2 - a New Benchmark in High-performance & High-density Prototyping

Joint efforts include Synopsys' Interface IP, TSMC 3DFabric™ design solution, and PPA optimization for TSMC N4 process. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that for the eleventh consecutive year, it has been selected as a TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Partner of the Year, spotlighting a long-standing collaboration to advance next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) and 3DIC design enablement. The three 2021 awards from TSMC are Interface IP, Joint Development of 4nm Design Infrastructure and Joint Development of 3DFabric™ Design Solution. Synopsys and TSMC's collaboration have accelerated semiconductor development and innovation, including the latest adoption of FinFET technology for optimum power, performance and area (PPA) for TSMC's N3 and N4 processes, as well as the availability of advanced 3D system design solutions for TSMC 3DFabric™ technologies including CoWoS®, InFO and TSMC-SoIC™.
