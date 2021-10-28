CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

S2C Delivers VU19P FPGA-based Logic Matrix LX2 - a New Benchmark in High-performance & High-density Prototyping

design-reuse.com
 8 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA – October 28, 2021 -- S2C, a world leader in FPGA-based prototyping solutions today announced the release of Logic Matrix LX2, designed to satisfy the demands of enterprise prototyping that requires both high-capacity and high-performance. Built on the Virtex UltraScale+ VU19P – Xilinx's largest and fastest...

www.design-reuse.com

nextplatform.com

How High-Bandwidth Memory Will Break Performance Bottlenecks

Intel recently announced that High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) will be available on select “Sapphire Rapids” Xeon SP processors and will provide the CPU backbone for the “Aurora” exascale supercomputer to be sited at Argonne National Laboratory. Paired with Intel’s Xe HPC (codenamed “Ponte Vecchio”) compute GPUs running in a unified CPU/GPU...
Macdaily News

16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro features new ‘High Power Mode’ for intensive performance

Apple’s new 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro running macOS Monterey will feature a new “High Power Mode” for intensive, sustained workloads, according to Apple. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser discovered references to High Power Mode in the macOS Monterey beta. This new setting is the opposite of “Low Power Mode,” which aims to decrease system performance to prolong battery life. The new mode will only be available on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip, not the 14-inch model or models with the M1 Pro.
MacRumors Forums

Nvidia Announces New High-Performance Membership Tier for GeForce NOW

Nvidia today announced the launch of a new higher-tier membership for its streaming gaming platform GeForce NOW, allowing gamers to get access to improved performance. According to Nvidia, the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership provides gamers with access to the "greatest-ever generational leap in GeForce history," offering up the highest resolutions and fastest frame rates, plus low latency. Nvidia says the new gaming experience rivals the latest game consoles.
design-reuse.com

Achronix Demonstrates Speedster7t High-Performance Interfaces

Santa Clara, Calif., October 27, 2021 – Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, demonstrates industry-leading capabilities of Speedster®7t FPGAs. In a series of product videos, Achronix demonstrates the Speedster7t AC7t1500 innovative features, including PCIe Gen5, 400G Ethernet, DDR4 and GDDR6 memory interfaces and the 2D network on chip (2D NoC). The demonstration videos posted to the Achronix website show:
Ubergizmo

New Dell XPS Desktop Reaches For Sky High Performance

We haven’t covered Dell XPS Desktop PC for a while, but the new XPS Desktop looks pretty interesting as it gets (up to) Intel’s new 125W 12th-gen Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU along with a GeForce RTX 3090 or Radeon RX 6900 XT. These days, buying a whole system might be your best chance to get one of these RTX 3090 at a “good price” (ouch).
design-reuse.com

DDR5 Ecosystem Ramps Up

Like all iterations of DRAM, DDR5 will need an ecosystem of supporting technologies for it to become dominant, even as advanced workloads drive memory bandwidth requirements. Rambus Incorporated is already laying the groundwork for DDR5 implementations more than a year away. The company recently announced it is sampling its 5600 MT/s 2nd-generation DDR5 registering clock drivers (RCD) to the major DDR5 memory module (RDIMM) suppliers. John Eble, vice president of product marketing for memory interface chips, said it will be several years before systems will be hitting the market. However, supporting technologies such as its RCD need to be evaluated and qualified by customers now so the ecosystem is ready to provide the bandwidth and capacity that will be required in next-generation data centers.
datasciencecentral.com

Use Cases For High Density Region Estimators

High Density Region Estimator (HDRE) 1. Particle Swarm\Genetic Optimizer (KernelML) 3. Discounted Reward Based Learning, (Reinforcement Learning?) Here are a list of potential use cases in the form of a few questions and answers:. Question 1. Has your client ever ask you to research, or "look into," a single data...
design-reuse.com

Synopsys Acquires AI-Powered, Real-Time Performance Optimization Leader Concertio

Acquisition Augments the SiliconMAX Silicon Lifecycle Management Platform, Enriching In-Field Chip and System Dynamic Optimization. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Nov. 1, 2021 -- To enrich its silicon lifecycle management solution with real-time, in-field optimization technologies, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced that it has acquired Concertio Inc., the leading provider of AI-powered performance optimization software. The acquisition is another step in the continued enhancement of the Synopsys SiliconMAX™ Silicon Lifecycle Management (SLM) Platform. The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys or its financials, are not being disclosed.
Gigaom

High Performance Application Security Testing

Data, web, and application security have evolved dramatically over the past few years. Just as new threats abound, the architecture of applications—how we build and deploy them—has changed. We’ve traded monolithic applications for microservices running in containers and communicating via application programming interfaces (APIs)—and all of it deployed through automated continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines. The frameworks we have established to build and deploy applications are optimized for time to market—yet security remains of utmost importance.
design-reuse.com

IBM and NeuReality team up to build the next generation of AI inference platforms

November 2, 2021 -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and NeuReality, an Israeli AI systems and semiconductor company, have signed an agreement to develop the next generation of high-performance AI inference platforms that will deliver disruptive cost and power consumption improvements for deep learning use cases. IBM and NeuReality will enable critical sectors such as finance, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and smart cities to deploy computer vision, Natural Language Processing, recommendation systems, and other AI use cases. The collaboration is also aimed at accelerating deployments in today’s ever-growing AI use cases which are already deployed in public and private cloud datacenters.
design-reuse.com

Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) technology: Past, present, and future

The time for embedded FPGA (eFPGA) has finally come, and that’s evident from its reach in chips serving wireless infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), smart storage, and even cost-sensitive microcontrollers. As a system on chip (SoC) subsystem—just like a CPU or DSP—it dynamically reconfigures the hardware logic with sizes ranging from 1,000 to 500,000 look-up tables (LUTs).
design-reuse.com

TSMC Recognizes Long-Standing Collaboration with Synopsys on Semiconductor Innovation with Multiple OIP Partner of the Year Awards

Joint efforts include Synopsys' Interface IP, TSMC 3DFabric™ design solution, and PPA optimization for TSMC N4 process. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that for the eleventh consecutive year, it has been selected as a TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Partner of the Year, spotlighting a long-standing collaboration to advance next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) and 3DIC design enablement. The three 2021 awards from TSMC are Interface IP, Joint Development of 4nm Design Infrastructure and Joint Development of 3DFabric™ Design Solution. Synopsys and TSMC's collaboration have accelerated semiconductor development and innovation, including the latest adoption of FinFET technology for optimum power, performance and area (PPA) for TSMC's N3 and N4 processes, as well as the availability of advanced 3D system design solutions for TSMC 3DFabric™ technologies including CoWoS®, InFO and TSMC-SoIC™.
design-reuse.com

proteanTecs UCT Supports TSMC 3nm Process Technology to Accelerate Lifecycle Health Monitoring

Collaboration leverages process technology innovation to fuel scale in Cloud, Automotive, 5G and AI applications. ‍Haifa, Israel -- November 3, 2021 - proteanTecs, a leading provider of deep data solutions for advanced electronics, announced today that its Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) monitoring technology now supports TSMC’s advanced 3nm process. The...
design-reuse.com

Sondrel develops Performance Verification Environment to fast-track ASIC creation

Reading, UK - November 3, 2021 -- A critical stage in creating a custom ASIC is verifying that it does what it is supposed to do and in the best way possible. Typically, this is done by synthesising RTL and running it to see how well it performs against the performance specification that were defined at the start of the design. By adjusting the design, the performance is improved with each RTL run but each iteration can take weeks to affect.
electronicproducts.com

Semi-shielded power inductor delivers high inductance and high Q

Bourns, Inc. has introduced its Model SRN2012T semi-shielded power inductor series that features a wirewound construction on a ferrite core to offer high inductance and Q values. A magnetic-epoxy coating applied to the perimeter of the inductor winding provides enhanced shielding and lower magnetic field radiation compared to non-shielded options, said the company.
design-reuse.com

Nextchip licenses aiMotive's aiWare4 for their Apache6 automotive domain processor

Nextchip have licensed aiMotive’s latest aiWare4™ NPU hardware IP for their next-generation ASIL-B compliant SoC for AVP and other challenging automotive applications. BUDAPEST, Hungary and SEOUL, South Korea -- Nov. 03, 2021 -- aiMotive, one of the world’s leading suppliers of scalable modular automated driving technologies and Nextchip Co., Ltd., a dedicated automotive vision technology company, today announced that Nextchip has licensed aiMotive’s latest generation aiWare4 hardware IP to deliver the CNN acceleration for their next-generation Apache6 SoC (System on Chip). Designed for centralized domain processors targeting AVP (Automated Valet Parking) and other demanding automotive processing applications, Apache6 combines advanced CPU, GPU, ISP and NPU processors with a rich set of interfaces to enable easy integration into a wide range of OEM and Tier1 hardware platforms while also offering an elegant software and hardware upgrade path from their highly successful Apache5 Imaging Edge Processor.
design-reuse.com

Blue Cheetah Bunch-of-Wires (BoW) Chiplet Interface Solution Targets Rapid Flexibility, Scalability, and Low Overhead

By leveraging proprietary generator technology, Blue Cheetah quickly enables customers with BoW PHY solutions with best-in-class power, performance, and area. SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., November 4, 2021 – Blue Cheetah, a leading provider of parallel chiplet interface solutions, announced the development of the BlueLynxTM Generator. BlueLynxTM produces a wide range of tapeout-ready, BoW PHY parallel interface configurations, thereby allowing customers to tradeoff package, performance, process, and complexity while maintaining the same standard. The BoW Specification is publicly available through the ODSA OCP website (link: https://opencomputeproject.github.io/ODSA-BoW/bowspecification.html).
design-reuse.com

Kneron Edge AI SoC Powered by Andes RISC-V Processor Core D25F

San Diego, CA, November 4, 2021 – Kneron Inc., the San Diego-based Edge AI solution provider, together with Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099), a leading supplier of high-performance, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores, today announced formal mass production of Kneron’s next-generation Edge AI SoC KL530, powered by Andes’ D25F processor in consideration of its efficient pipeline architecture, powerful Packed-SIMD DSP extension instructions, and IEEE754-compliant high-performance single/double precision floating RVFD extensions.
