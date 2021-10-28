CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Samsung to triple foundry capacity

design-reuse.com
 8 days ago

Earlier today, Samsung said it plans to triple its foundry capacity by 2026. “We plan to...

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Gazette

Global Foundries’ Nasdaq debut huge but unnoticed

Jim Cramer, the animated host of the cable TV investment show “Mad Money,” was beside himself last week, a day after GlobalFoundries’ initial public offering of stock on the Nasdaq raised $2.6 billion. “I can’t believe how quietly this thing happened … The lack of hype is stunning,” he said....
STOCKS
tctmagazine.com

Desktop Metal triples P-50 Production System final assembly capacity

Desktop Metal has announced the opening of a new in-house manufacturing facility that will more than triple its Production System P-50 final assembly capacity. The company says the expansion in manufacturing space for the P-50 metal 3D printing system comes in response to ‘robust demand.’ It forms part of a strategic plan to ‘accelerate the production ramp’ of Desktop Metal’s flagship product, with the company currently in ‘component procurement and assembly of initial builds targeted for shipment in Q4 of 2021.’
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Synopsys Acquires AI-Powered, Real-Time Performance Optimization Leader Concertio

Acquisition Augments the SiliconMAX Silicon Lifecycle Management Platform, Enriching In-Field Chip and System Dynamic Optimization. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Nov. 1, 2021 -- To enrich its silicon lifecycle management solution with real-time, in-field optimization technologies, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced that it has acquired Concertio Inc., the leading provider of AI-powered performance optimization software. The acquisition is another step in the continued enhancement of the Synopsys SiliconMAX™ Silicon Lifecycle Management (SLM) Platform. The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys or its financials, are not being disclosed.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foundry
windowscentral.com

Samsung challenges global chip shortage with plan to triple foundry production efforts

The global chip crisis is incentivizing companies such as Intel and Samsung to up their output. Samsung in particular, fresh off a financially successful quarter, has announced that it plans to triple its foundry capacity between now and 2026. Samsung, fresh off its declaration of healthy third-quarter earnings, announced it...
BUSINESS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Vice chairman Kim Ki-nam of Samsung Electronics says "There are many things to consider about the US foundry site"

Seoul [South Korea], October 27 (ANI/Global Economic): Regarding the expansion of the U.S. foundry (semiconductor fabrication plant), Samsung Electronics vice chairman Kim Ki-nam said on the 26th, "There are many things to consider."Asked by reporters about the U.S. foundry site after touring the 2021 Korea Electronics Show (KES 2021), vice chairman Kim said, "The date has not yet been clearly set, and there are many things to consider," and that, "It takes time for the company to review all the factors such as infrastructure, site, personnel and state incentives."He added, "We are trying to make a decision as soon as possible."Samsung Electronics is currently reviewing sites for its second foundry following Austin, Texas. Taylor, Williamson County, Texas, is being reportedly considered as the strong candidate.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
GeekyGadgets

Grammarly for Samsung Keyboard unveiled

Grammarly has announced that it is teaming up with Samsung and bringing its software to Samsung devices with Grammarly for Samsung Keyboard . The new Grammarly for Samsung Keyboard feature will be available from November 2021, you can see more details below. Today we’re delighted to announce another milestone in...
ELECTRONICS
Dice Insights

Intel Needs Great Technologists for Its Foundry Pivot

Intel faces sizable challenges in the years ahead. With longtime clients such as Apple shifting to their own customized processors, and worldwide supply-chain issues impeding its production, the company has decided to embrace a new strategy: Manufacturing chips for whomever has the cash. That’s a radical change for Intel, which...
BUSINESS
Stuff.tv

Samsung 50AU9000 review

Samsung is not just ‘some’ TV brand – the 50AU9000 is the latest proof of that. Some TV brands seem to think ‘the mainstream’ is beneath them, so they only need to launch a massive, massively expensive and massively overspecified television for ‘the mainstream’ to assume the rest of its TVs are somehow works of art too. Which means some TV brands don’t pay the attention to its ‘mainstream’ televisions that it really should.
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

Samsung QE65QN95A review

Not every new television technology lives up to the hype. Remember curved screens? Or 3D TV? No, us neither, not really – and if you happen to have a curved 3D TV, well, you also have our sympathy. Mini LED might just be the real deal, though – a TV...
ELECTRONICS
wfla.com

Best Samsung smartwatch

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Samsung launched its first smartwatch in 2013, and while it captivated tech enthusiasts around the world, the Korean tech giant continues to impress with each new smartwatch they release. There are multiple smartwatches available from Samsung today, and while each has its unique perks, these all-around convenient devices are far too expensive to buy without comparing between smartwatches to learn which one is best suited for your wrist. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. Our top pick is the Gear S3 Frontier, which features Bluetooth-powered hands-free calling, surprisingly precise GPS tracking functionality, and military-grade durability.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

Kneron Edge AI SoC Powered by Andes RISC-V Processor Core D25F

San Diego, CA, November 4, 2021 – Kneron Inc., the San Diego-based Edge AI solution provider, together with Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099), a leading supplier of high-performance, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores, today announced formal mass production of Kneron’s next-generation Edge AI SoC KL530, powered by Andes’ D25F processor in consideration of its efficient pipeline architecture, powerful Packed-SIMD DSP extension instructions, and IEEE754-compliant high-performance single/double precision floating RVFD extensions.
COMPUTERS
Footwear News

Direct-to-Consumer Might be the Key to Under Armour’s North American Turnaround

Under Armour’s direct-to-consumer strategy is paying off. In the footwear and apparel maker’s latest earnings report, executives highlighted the success of the brand’s DTC business, which grew 12% to $604 million in Q3. Compared to 2019, DTC business was up 31% during the period. Overall, revenue in Q3 was up 8% to $1.5 billion year over year. The DTC growth, executives explained, was due to strong sales from Under Armour branded stores. At the same time, e-commerce declined 4% to represent 33% of the company’s total direct-to-consumer business. Fewer discounts helped improve margins across the board. “Overall, we’re pleased that our strategies towards improved...
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

TSMC Recognizes Long-Standing Collaboration with Synopsys on Semiconductor Innovation with Multiple OIP Partner of the Year Awards

Joint efforts include Synopsys' Interface IP, TSMC 3DFabric™ design solution, and PPA optimization for TSMC N4 process. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that for the eleventh consecutive year, it has been selected as a TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Partner of the Year, spotlighting a long-standing collaboration to advance next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) and 3DIC design enablement. The three 2021 awards from TSMC are Interface IP, Joint Development of 4nm Design Infrastructure and Joint Development of 3DFabric™ Design Solution. Synopsys and TSMC's collaboration have accelerated semiconductor development and innovation, including the latest adoption of FinFET technology for optimum power, performance and area (PPA) for TSMC's N3 and N4 processes, as well as the availability of advanced 3D system design solutions for TSMC 3DFabric™ technologies including CoWoS®, InFO and TSMC-SoIC™.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
design-reuse.com

Codasip appoints Brett Cline to drive company growth worldwide

Munich Germany, 2 November 2021 – Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced the company has made a senior appointment to boost its global sales effort, with electronics industry veteran Brett Cline appointed as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer. Cline will help build the global demand and strategic customer relationships for Codasip’s custom RISC-V processor cores and its Studio(TM) tools..
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Morse Micro Unveils Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow Platform and Industry's First 8MHz Reference Design

New Wi-Fi HaLow™ Certified Solutions Will Unleash Innovation for a Host of Low-Power, Long-Reach IoT Applications. SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2nd, 2021 – Morse Micro, a fabless semiconductor company reinventing Wi-Fi® for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced one of the industry’s first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ HaLow™ solutions and industry’s first 8 MHz reference design, highlighting the company’s technology leadership. Morse Micro is an official Wi-Fi HaLow testbed vendor and assisted with driving availability of the 802.11 ah certification program in the Wi-Fi Alliance®. Morse Micro actively promotes Wi-Fi Alliance certification and has been on a fast path in the Wi-Fi HaLow certification effort.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy