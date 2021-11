When Edith Wharton was nine years old she contracted typhoid fever and fell gravely ill. Confined to her bed, week after week, she wished most fervently not for recovery but for books. “During my convalescence, my one prayer was to be allowed to read,” she wrote in “Life & I,” an autobiography that was published posthumously. Her mother was particular about reading material—Wharton had to ask for permission to read novels until her marriage, in 1885—but on this occasion she got the goods. The book she acquired was a “robber-story,” and it sent Wharton into an unexpected panic. “To an unimaginative child the tale would no doubt have been harmless,” she wrote. But “with my intense Celtic sense of the super-natural, tales of robbers & ghosts were perilous reading.” She relapsed, and when she woke, “it was to enter a world haunted by formless horrors.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO