Codasip Founder Karel Masarik elected to RISC-V Technical Steering Committee

design-reuse.com
 8 days ago

Munich, Germany – October 28, 2021 – Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced that Dr Karel Masařík, company founder responsible for the development of Codasip’s core technology, has been elected to the RISC-V Technical Steering Committee (TSC) by RISC-V International Strategic members. Karel Masařík....

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

