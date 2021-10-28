CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

2 Bed/2 Bath Remodeled Condo in Madison

corporatehousingbyowner.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshly Renovated 2 Bed / 2 Bath fully furnished Condo: open floor plan and conveniently located in Madison Towne Centre. The condo is in Madison city school district. Close to everything; Huntsville Airport, Redstone Arsenal, NASA, Hospital, Grocery store, Restaurants, Park, Madison Library, Dublin Park, Space and Rocket center, Madison library,...

www.corporatehousingbyowner.com

The Independent

Tiny house in wealthy Boston suburb sells for $315,000

A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price of almost $450,000.The roughly 250-square-foot (23-square-meter) home in Newton sold on Monday for $315,000, according to Coldwell Banker Realty's Hans Brings Results agency.The home, on a 0.06-acre lot (0.02 hectares), went on the market in late September.The house built in 1970 is described as an “adorable tiny studio home ... featuring completely open living space," with a loft and “ready to finish basement," and recent renovations including a new bathroom and electrical upgrades.Several unusual homes in the Boston area's hot real estate market have sold for high prices in the past several months. Boston's famous 10-foot-wide Skinny House sold in September for $1.25 million, and a home gutted by fire in Melrose sold for nearly $400,000. Read More Mother shows off third-biggest newborn baby in UKPossessions of man behind ice bucket challenge up for saleAfter 196 years, college grants tenure to a Black professor
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1638 Bay Cedar Drive

Stunning brand new 3 level, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage home in Northern Virginia's premier community. Don't miss your chance to relax on the huge deck of this stunning new home. Entertain your guests on the open hardwood main level with soaring 10 ft. ceilings and cook in your expertly designed kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and stunning grey cabinets. Potomac Shores is the definition of amenity-filled featuring a huge fitness facility, social barn, 3 pools with a splash park and cabanas, community gardens, new schools, and future VRE station and town center. With Stanley Martin at Potomac Shores, you can have it all! Photos are of model home. We are currently following CDC and State guidelines regarding COVID-19.
POTOMAC, VA
TBR News Media

Stunning Waterfront Home In Old Field!

This 11,000 sf Brick Colonial is situated on almost 3 acres of direct waterfront. on Flax Pond and the Long Island Sound, with a dock and kayak ramp. This 7 bedroom,. 9 bathroom residence has timeless elegance and is paired with modern amenities. throughout. $3,999,000.
REAL ESTATE
basinlife.com

Be Winter Ready…with Windows, Doors, & Bath Remodels, from Basin Glass & Aluminum!

Beautify your Home with Windows, Doors, Screens and More from “Basin Glass & Aluminum” on East Main, Klamath Falls. In business in the Klamath Basin for more than 40 years, Basin Glass and Aluminum is the “go-to” place for every window and door need, from gorgeous custom work to emergency replacement, and from autos to residences to commercial businesses. Known for quality products, skilled technicians and superior service, Basin Glass and Aluminum really covers the gamut, including;
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4432 Forest View Avenue

Improved price!!! Completely renovated and move-in ready charming home in the Cedmont neighborhood. This property is ready for you! The neutral paint and tasteful, high-end finishes make the perfect backdrop for your furnishings. The main level features an open floor plan with a separate dining area, gourmet kitchen with new granite counters and new white cabinets, gleaming hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and a full bath. 3 generous bedrooms upstairs and an updated bath. Finished lower level with with recessed lighting is perfect for a family rec room, overnight guests, a separate office, or to get that workout in from home! Enjoy the back deck with a fully fenced and flat backyard, or drink your coffee on the charming front porch! Convenient location close to shopping, dining, and major commuter routes.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3030 N 24th Drive

3 Bed 2 Bath Town Home In Gated Community! - Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 3 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a huge storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids, Tenant responsible for electric and water. Hurry in they won't last long!!
PHOENIX, AZ
jerseydigs.com

Luxury Three-Bed Condo with Private Balcony has Everything in DTJC

This listing is brought to you by Natalie Miniard of Triplemint. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Everything you need (and want!) is in this one condo for sale in Downtown Jersey City’s premier luxury building. Residence 1019 at Gulls Cove is a rarely available two-bedroom, two-bath with a separate den/office area, totaling nearly 1,700 square feet, and a private balcony overlooking the marina and the Hudson River. Add in the long list of resident amenities, including deeded parking for an additional fee, plus the DTJC location, and you have a can’t miss opportunity.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Historic Home in Ladd's Addition w/Pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath craftsman historic home with in ground private heated swimming pool in Ladd's Addition (inner SE Portland). Centrally located and walking distance to food, shopping and downtown. Sleeps 8, has high speed internet, TVs and all the tools you need to cook. Pool is heated and available for use from May 1 - September 30. All utilities paid by owner. Wonderful and inviting home to relax in extremely walkable neighborhood.
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

Oak Knoll Drive

Hurry and see this beautiful freshly renovated 2BR/1 Bath apartment on cul de sac close to bus stops. Enjoy freshly painted second floor location with wood floors throughout the living room, bedrooms, hallway and formal dining room. Spacious kitchen with two lazy susans. This corner property is a must see with mature trees set in a quiet residential neighborhood. There is a $45 credit, background, and eviction check fee.
CINCINNATI, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3208 Barclay Street

Location, location, location, right across from the year round Waverly farmer+GGs market, this 3BR, 1.5 bathroom Charles Village townhouse features, new roof (2018), upgraded ductwork 2000, updated kitchen with granite countertops, an island (not fixed) that can be moved to your convenience, a separate laundry room, beautiful engineered hardwood floors in the living room, a beautifully renovated full bathroom in the upper level, a picket fenced backyard and additional parking available in the rear. Just 15 mins from the inner harbor, walking distance to Johns Hopkins and Medstar Union Memorial Hospitals, museums, grocery store, Charles Village shopping and entertainment is just minutes from this upcoming area offering also a special beautification and area security program. The lower lever features a full crawl space for additional storage. Sold AS-IS.
REAL ESTATE
lakeexpo.com

OPEN HOUSE: - Lakefront Condo - 4 Bed/ 5 Bath $997,000 - Wednesday-

Wed., November 3rd, 2021, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. PROPERTY DETAILS: You have found the finest condo for sale at the Lake! Stoneledge Condominiums set the bar for quality construction and this was the developers personal unit, there is no other unit with this floor-plan. There are 4 bedroom suites, as well as 2 loft areas not included in bedroom count. Three of the suites are on the main walk in level of the unit, the upstairs suite has its own living room and makes for a great guest area. There are no steps because you have elevator service from parking level to the pool level, and the 16 x 48 cruiser slip is safely located on the Lake's best condominium dock. The main channel views are stunning, and the full length covered tile deck is sure to your favorite place to have dinner and drinks. The master bath is truly one of a kind for a lake condo, you will love it's layout. Glass doors are on order for all showers. Stoneledge is a gated community located in Osage Beach.
MLS
Cape Gazette

Spacious Home on 2+ Acres in Harbeson

So much opportunity awaits you on this 2+ acre parcel with a 4 bedroom house, in ground pool, separate pool house and detached multi room office. Enter this 4 bedroom Cape cod with a formal living room, kitchen and dining room combo, office/den, laundry room and full bathroom on the first floor. Second level offers a primary bedroom, walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. Three more additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom complete this floor. New carpet and paint in most bedrooms. Screened porch off of the dining room is the perfect place for summer dinners and crab feasts.
HARBESON, DE
corporatehousingbyowner.com

New Build Furnished 3-Bed Townhouse

This newly built Move-in ready, three bedroom, two and half bath townhouse is stylishly and fully furnished. The downstairs living area features crown molding, above cabinet indirect lighting in the fully equipped kitchen boasting new stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar for seating. Ample room to relax and enjoy a movie with a 55 inch Roku Smart TV, smart ecobee thermostat, and Echo Show 8 provides streaming amazon music and prime included. A convenient half bath and attached smart my-Q 2 car garage round out amenities on the main floor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Wiscnews.com

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $180,000

Upgraded and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in a highly desirable west side area. Open floor plan boasts new flooring throughout and includes a spacious living room, kitchen with newer backsplash and countertops, dining area, 2 bedrooms, and even a deck to enjoy the outdoors! Laundry room onsite (each owner can supply their own machines) and reasonable condo fees include 1 garage stall, 1 outside parking space, water, hot water and heating, plus snow removal, lawn care and trash removal.
MADISON, WI
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Furnished Single Family Home

A well cared for single-family home in the Westridge section of Highlands Ranch located approx 25 mins. from Denver. **New owners take over as of Nov. 5. Updated pictures with new furniture will be posted soon.**. First floor:. A 3-sided fireplace off sets the family room and dining room which...
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1812 N Caroline Street

WELCOME HOME! This is what you have been looking for. A wonderful three bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home. Gorgeous hardwood floors on the main level and throughout the upper floors. Enjoy the brand new kitchen with spacious cabinets, new granite countertops, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The second floor offers two bedrooms with a gorgeous bathroom and laundry for added convenience. The master suite on the third floor is spacious and offers a large walk in closet with a elegant master bathroom. Fully finished basement with a half-bath bathroom and private walk out. The backyard is fully fenced with a deck, great for gatherings and summer BBQ's. Located just minutes from the courthouse, Harbor, Restaurants, shopping and Johns Hopkins Hospital. Schedule your showing TODAY!--
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1549 Marlborough Court

Looking for the perfect home? Look no further! This home has been thoughtfully cared for, and updated from top to bottom. As you enter the main floor, the luxury vinyl flooring and the neutral paint colors give this home a very warm and inviting feeling. The living room with the bay window and the open space lend itself to entertaining and gathering. The kitchen gleams with its stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, and granite countertops. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms, each with their own ceiling fan. The owners suite has its own full bath that has been updated, and two closets with plenty of storage. Both of the other bedrooms have spacious closets complete with closet organizers. Oh, wait! Don't forget the entire 2nd floor has been recarpeted within the past couple of months. This home is priced well and is just waiting for its next owner. Come see me before I'm gone!!
REAL ESTATE
Dayton Daily News

2-bedroom condo includes attached garage

This open concept condominium has a flexible floor plan that allows for a room to have multiple uses depending on the need. Listed for $269,900 by HER Realtors, the stone-and-frame unit has about 1,040 square feet of living space. One of a five-unit building in the Cottages of Beavercreek, the condominium at 4454 Cottage Park Drive has an attached, two-car garage with extra off-street parking. The unit is located opposite the fountain pond and has a white vinyl fence along a tree line for added backyard privacy.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Historic Home in South Minneapolis

This is a beautiful Historic home for rent. The property has beautiful woodwork throughout. 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, big kitchen with dishwasher, range, refrigerator with filtered water and ice machine, formal dining room with upright piano, 3 living rooms, kitchenette table and chairs, screened in back porch with fenced in back yard for privacy, free laundry in lower level, and plenty of street parking (no garage). This house has so much charm and character and plenty of room for the whole family!
REAL ESTATE

