2 Bed/2 Bath Remodeled Condo in Madison

Wed., November 3rd, 2021, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. PROPERTY DETAILS: You have found the finest condo for sale at the Lake! Stoneledge Condominiums set the bar for quality construction and this was the developers personal unit, there is no other unit with this floor-plan. There are 4 bedroom suites, as well as 2 loft areas not included in bedroom count. Three of the suites are on the main walk in level of the unit, the upstairs suite has its own living room and makes for a great guest area. There are no steps because you have elevator service from parking level to the pool level, and the 16 x 48 cruiser slip is safely located on the Lake's best condominium dock. The main channel views are stunning, and the full length covered tile deck is sure to your favorite place to have dinner and drinks. The master bath is truly one of a kind for a lake condo, you will love it's layout. Glass doors are on order for all showers. Stoneledge is a gated community located in Osage Beach.

