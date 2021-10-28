CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mini Macrame Workshop

Cover picture for the articleCreate a sweet mini macrame plant hanger using upcycled materials! In this workshop,...

agrinews-pubs.com

Calendar: Heritage chickens workshop

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. — Learn about the diverse range of heritage chicken breeds for laying eggs as well as meat birds at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Jackson County Extension office, 402 Ava Road, Murphysboro. Discussed will be different heritage breeds and their eggs; selecting healthy chickens; different coops, including movable coops; and how to feed chickens for egg production. The program will be offered in person or online. Register at tinyurl.com/nyta85v3.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
binghamtonhomepage.com

Composting Indoors Workshop

From: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:. Live in an apartment or home that does not have access to outdoor space?. Learn how to compost indoors year-round with worms. Vermicomposting is a method of composting using earthworms, specifically red wigglers, to process fruit and vegetable scraps into a nutrient-rich compost.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
ledger.news

Chunky Blanket Workshop

Lusso Della Terra, 21390 Ostrom Road in Fiddletown, invites you to create your own softest, coziest chunky knit blanket on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. You don't have to know how to knit, you will learn everything to complete a beautiful chunky blanket. You can customize your color choice to fit your home and we will show you the rest.
FIDDLETOWN, CA
andrews.edu

Herbal Tea & Tincture Workshop

Learn to make your own soothing herbal tea for the cold season. Join gardener and herbalist Lori Westlake on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 3–4:30 p.m., for a fun afternoon of sipping soothing herbal teas and learning to make your own. She will also demonstrate how to make an herbal tincture.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
Johnson City Press

Gourd workshop on Saturday

The Boones Creek Historical Trust will hold a gourd workshop as well as a wood carving workshop on Saturday at the Boones Creek Opry in Gray. The gourd workshop costs $25 and includes the gourd and all tools and supplies needed to complete a project. In addition to the gourd...
GRAY, TN
fairfieldiowa.com

Santa House and Workshop Hours

Santa will be in the Santa House on the Fairfield square, wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! Please see the detailed list below for specific dates and times. The first night that Santa will be in town will be on the night of the Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Friday, November 26th, 2021. Santa will be handing out candy canes and Christmas ornaments. Chilly evening? Enjoy some hot cocoa while you wait in line to visit Santa!
kennesaw-ga.gov

Homeschool Workshop Series

Join the Southern Museum for STEAM-powered fun at their Homeschool Workshop Series. The updated program still includes hands-on projects, games, guided activities and demonstrations, but it is now a timed, hour-long program with enhanced cleaning that adheres to social distancing and safety guidelines. Classes are at 10 AM and 1 PM.
glendale.edu

Remote Production Workshop

Are you seeking to explore the new trends in remote production and post-production? Sign up for an online training workshop!. The Remote Production Workshop is an online training workshop for those seeking to explore the new trends in remote production and post-production. Please email ftvmevents@glendale.edu to receive the Eventbrite link...
GLENDALE, CA
clemson.edu

Python for Beginners Workshop

Clemson Libraries Scholars’ Lab presents Python for Beginners. Location: Cooper Library 406A (GIS Classroom) In this hands-on workshop from the Scholars’ Lab, you will:. • Learn the basics of the programming using Python in Jupyter Notebook. • Learn different data types and the operations performed. • Make use of conditional...
CLEMSON, SC
wccnet.edu

Pricing Your Art Workshop

Trying to sell your art, but not sure how to price accurately? Join us virtually to learn the basics of how to evaluate and price your work with three professional artists! In this interactive workshop you will assess pieces of work with the artists, WCC arts faculty, staff and students.
ANN ARBOR, MI
dsmmagazine.com

Mini Makers

Nash Roe, a 12-year-old from Clive, sells baked goods such as cinnamon rolls, cookies and Bavarian pretzel rolls. Lemonade stands are so 2019. Meet three creative kids who thwarted pandemic boredom by turning hobbies into side hustles. Inspired by online videos (and with help from their moms), they’ve found ways to squeeze entrepreneurship into their middle school schedules.
DES MOINES, IA
chanhassen.mn.us

Woodcarvers' Studio Workshop

Join fellow enthusiasts and woodcarving artists to the weekly open studio for conversation and creative inspiration! Bring your own supplies and tools.
CHANHASSEN, MN
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
