Girl shocked by extent of sun burn.Very Tanned Blond Woman. We all used to jam out to music growing up but we never really knew what the lyric said. Listen to them now that you are an adult and it may explain why your parents did not like them. One Tik Toker has us all going “WHAT” when he puts the words on the video…here is one.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO