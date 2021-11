Grand Junction voters are in the process of deciding the immediate future of Grand Junction High School. Ballot Measure 4B Would Fund New Grand Junction High School. Ballot Measure 4B is currently before Grand Junction voters, who must decide if they are willing to approve a tax increase to fund the construction of a new high school with an estimated cost of $144.5 million. If the measure is approved, construction on the new high school could begin in 2022 at the current location on 5th Street. The design of a new Grand Junction High School would be a three-story building that would be built on the northeast part of the current campus.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO