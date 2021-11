For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 20 percent. Depending on where you live, you don’t necessarily need to hop on an airplane in order to enjoy a week-long vacation exploring new ski hills. We’ve put together two road trips, one that starts in Boston and hits up four New England mountains and another that starts in Denver and hits up some of the best skiing in Utah, Colorado, and Idaho.

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO