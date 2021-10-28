Inmarsat announces new President of Aviation Business Unit

The added integration now makes Sprout one of a select number of global providers with combined Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Business messaging solutions. Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, announced it will be bringing WhatsApp messaging into its product suite. Fast, simple and convenient messaging options have never been more important to consumers and WhatsApp is the messaging platform of choice for more than 2 billion people in over 180 countries. More than a way to simply stay in touch with friends and family, messaging has opened up the opportunity for businesses to more effectively connect with their customers. In fact, 76% of consumers follow brands on social media for the sake of customer support, and like their connections with family and friends, people expect business interactions to be personalized and in real time.

