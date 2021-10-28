CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's Science Mission Directorate Seeks Volunteer reviewers

SpaceRef
 8 days ago

NASA's Science Mission Directorate is seeking subject matter experts to serve as external (email) and/or virtual panel reviewers of proposals to the "ROSES" research solicitation. All of the reviewer volunteer forms may be...

www.spaceref.com

ScienceAlert

NASA Rover Has Found Previously Unknown Organic Molecules on Mars

Using a new on-board experiment, NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered traces of previously undetected organic molecules on Mars. None of the organic molecules identified in the sand hold unequivocal signs of life, but they do suggest the new technique, which didn't require the rover to drill, is an effective tool when it comes to searching for evidence of carbon-based molecules, which are important building blocks for life as we know it. The wet-lab experiment came about after Curiosity hit a figurative bump in the road while looking for signs of life on the red planet at the close of 2016. Just as the rover...
ASTRONOMY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

NASA officials give a preview of the launch of the agency’s first planetary defense test mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will determine if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid could change its course. Scientists say the test will provide valuable information should an Earth-threatening asteroid be discovered. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. DART’s target is the...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Discovery

Check Out NASA’s DART Mission

Let’s say that tomorrow astronomers discover that an asteroid is headed on a collision course with Earth. What would we possibly do to save ourselves?. The answer is…nothing. Nothing at all. We have no technology available that could build, launch, and deploy quickly enough to deflect an oncoming asteroid. That...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Reviewer#Arctic#Science Team#Space Biology
SpaceRef

Small but Mighty NASA Weather Instruments Prepare for Launch

Two instruments launching to the International Space Station in a few weeks could be weather-forecasting game changers. The two novel instruments are expected to demonstrate that while they are much smaller, much lighter, and much less expensive than weather satellites orbiting today, they can collect some of the same essential data.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Station Readies for Crew Departure Amid Science and Cargo Work

Four International Space Station astronauts continue packing their U.S. spacecraft as they plan for a return to Earth this month. Meanwhile, the Expedition 66 crew continued its ongoing space research and maintenance aboard the orbital lab. Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, who are also the commander...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA SpaceX Crew-2 to Discuss Station Mission, Upcoming Splashdown

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts will answer media questions about their time aboard the International Space Station at 12:30 p.m. EDT Friday, Nov. 5, as they prepare to return to Earth later this month. Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Akihiko Hoshide of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Thomas Pesquet of ESA...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aerospace & Defense
SpaceRef

NASA Statement on Artemis Lunar Lander Court Decision

NASA was notified Thursday that the U.S. Court of Federal Claims denied Blue Origin’s bid protest, upholding NASA’s selection of SpaceX to develop and demonstrate a modern human lunar lander. NASA will resume work with SpaceX under the Option A contract as soon as possible. In addition to this contract,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA, SpaceX Reviewing Commercial Crew Rotation Plans

NASA and SpaceX continue to review launch and return opportunities for the upcoming crew rotation flights to and from the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Mission teams now are considering whether to return the agency’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission from the space station ahead of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

New Report Charts Path for Next Decade of Astronomy and Astrophysics; Recommends Future Ground and Space Telescopes, Scientific Priorities, Investment

A new decadal survey from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine identifies scientific priorities, opportunities, and funding recommendations for the next 10 years of astronomy and astrophysics. The report presents a visionary plan for the field to pursue discovery and exploration of habitable planets, enhance understanding of the...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

NASA SMD ROSES-21 Amendment 42: C.17 Planetary Major Equipment and Facilities changing to Planetary Science Enabling Facilities Program

Program element C.17 of ROSES 2021 is being changed from "Planetary Major Equipment and Facilities" to the "Planetary Science Enabling Facilities (PSEF) Program". The Planetary Science Enabling Facilities Program Element is expected to solicit proposals as part of ROSES 2021 for facilities and associated equipment to enable planetary science research. This is only for facility instruments. Non-facility instruments or equipment are not eligible for this new call. However, guidance on how to request non-facility instruments or equipment costing greater than or equal to $50,000, either as part of a new proposal or in support of existing awards will be added to C.1 The Planetary Science Research Program Overview at the time that the text of PSEF is released.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Invites Media to View Artemis I Orion Test Capsule and Recovery Hardware

Media are invited to see a test version of NASA’s Orion spacecraft, as well as the hardware that will be used to recover the spacecraft on its return from space, at 8:30 a.m. PST on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Naval Base San Diego. Team members involved with recovery operations from NASA and the Department of Defense will be available to speak with media.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SpaceRef

Low-gravity Simulator Design Offers New Avenues For Space Research And Mission Training

Left: A schematic of the magnet system designed by Sanavandi and Guo. Right: Contour plot of the trapping energy of a water sample placed in the proposed magnet, which shows the size and the shape of the region where the gravity is one percent of the Earth’s gravity. CREDIT Courtesy of Wei Guo/FAMU-FSU College of Engineering.
MLS
SpaceRef

Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity: Sol 3285: Oh So Close

This image was taken by Left Navigation Camera onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 3284 (2021-11-01 11:40:59 UTC). Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech. The drive over the weekend was successful, gaining us more than 6 m in elevation - not bad for a weekend hike!. Looking at this terrain, it is...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

SpaceFund Invests in Rhea Space Activity for Autonomous Space Navigation Through Cislunar Space and GPS-Denied Environments

SpaceFund Inc. announced today that it has invested in the rapidly growing astrophysics start-up company Rhea Space Activity (RSA). SpaceFund’s capital injection into RSA will energize the company’s ongoing development of scientific and engineering infrastructure needed to create a holistic, world-leading Lunar Intelligence (LUNINT) capability as soon as 2024. This capability will yield a vital product for the commercial space sector: the introduction of an autonomous navigation capability that will help the NewSpace ecosystem travel further into the solar system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System (TDRSS) Direct final rule; nomenclature change.

[Federal Register Volume 86, Number 210 (Wednesday, November 3, 2021)]. From the Federal Register Online via the Government Publishing Office [www.gpo.gov]. [Document Number NASA-21-058; Docket Number-NASA-2021-0005]. RIN 2700-AE62. Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System (TDRSS) AGENCY: National Aeronautics and Space Administration. ACTION: Direct final rule; nomenclature change. SUMMARY: This direct...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Jacobs Wins Architecture and Engineering Services Contract for NASA

Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by NASA to perform architectural and engineering work under the agency's Southeast Region Architect and Engineering (SERAE) program. The multiple award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a shared program ceiling of $300 million across a five-year period. "This opportunity draws upon Jacobs' multi-disciplinary experience to...
INDUSTRY

