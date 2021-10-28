Larson out front as face of Hendrick charitable initiatives

The dollar amounts have changed over the years as the sport has grown more and more expensive, but there’s a longstanding motto about NASCAR ownership. Denny Hamlin has received a crash course in that unfortunate reality this year, as the first-year car owner has experienced the struggles of growing 23XI Racing firsthand. Despite his lone current driver, Bubba Wallace, earning his first career victory earlier this month, Hamlin hasn’t been able to secure a charter for the second car he plans to field in 2022.

