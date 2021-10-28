CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
30 Fall Wreaths to Welcome Your Guests

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Autumn season, making your home as cozy as possible is the goal when you have guests. Lighting cinnamon candles, providing plaid throw blankets, sprinkling the table with leaves, it’s all part of the process. But you don’t have to stop at the inside. You can extend the...

The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
greensboro.com

Tips for cleaning and readying your house for guests

Sometimes you have fair warning when guests are coming over, such as for major holiday events. Other times people drop in with little or no warning. Whatever the case, you want your home to make the best impression. If you’re short on time, here are some tips on how to quickly prep your home for maximum comfort and give your guests a great experience. Fear not — you can accomplish quite a bit of cleaning in a short amount of time, if need be.
HOME & GARDEN
architectureartdesigns.com

Tricks To Turn A Bland Bedroom Into A Magazine One

If your bedroom lacks sparkle, don’t rush. Light touches of color, stylish furniture, and decor items will give you that high you need. Attentive to these following bright ideas!. Paint and wallpaper will be two good allies in the new deco of your bedroom. If it is painted white, make...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

I’ve Painted My Kitchen Cabinets 4 Times, and This Is the Best Paint for Budget Kitchen Makeovers — I Promise!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The first time I painted kitchen cabinets, it was a slapdash affair. I was living in a rental apartment with a very absent landlord, and I figured I wouldn’t lose my deposit for painting the hideous cabinets. This was before there were thousands of how-to videos on YouTube, so I did what any twenty-year-old would do when they needed DIY advice: I called my dad. He recommended washing the cabinets with TSP (a heavy-duty cleaner you can find at home centers and hardware stores) before lightly sanding and priming, and then eventually painting with semi-gloss latex paint. The results were admittedly not professional-looking, but the fresh coat of white paint was a major improvement on the grungy looking wood. From then on, I was hooked on the power of paint to transform a less-than-luxe kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Food52

The Best Kitchen Countertops for Your Home, According to Design Pros

The world of kitchen countertop materials can be a baffling one. There’s just so much to consider—from the type of look you want for your space to the material that’s going to function best for your home, family, or cooking style. Countertop selection is also uniquely individual—while there are trends that come and go, ultimately selections must be tailored to the designer, client, or homeowner choosing them. “Many materials come with a long list of upkeep demands, while others are extremely resilient,” says Remodelista’s Christine Chang Hanway. “Be realistic about how much effort you’re willing to put into the care of your countertops.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

7 Plants Popular in the '70s That Are Trendy Again Now

It’s official. The 70s are having their moment. Well, at least when it comes to home décor and the plants we choose to spruce our spaces up with. In the last few years, we’ve seen the resurgence of cane and rattan furniture; macramé had a serious comeback with Etsy shops completely devoted to wall hangings and plant holders; and complementing the '70s vibes are plants that became popular in the groovy decade. We’re talking all of your grandparents’ favorite throwbacks—from spider plants to pothos and all the ferns in between. You know, the plants that stood tall in sunken living rooms, looming over that shag carpet, and wrapping their vines around natural wood shelving. But, why now?
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

Fruitful Wreath

Velvet fabric (Silk-Rayon Velvet in Pumpkin, $43 a yard, and Kiwi Black, $63 a yard, bandjfabrics.com.) Fusible web interfacing (HeatnBond Fusible Web Interfacing, $3 for 17", joann.com.) Gold-leaf paint and paintbrush (Plaid Liquid Leaf One-Step Leafing Paint in Classic Gold, $12, amazon.com.) Sora pods (Bloomist Natural Sora Pods, $28 for...
SHOPPING
veranda.com

12 Creative Ways to Ensure Your Guest Bedroom Exudes Comfort

Part of being a gracious host is knowing that the guest room in your home needs to be just as memorable as the soirees you throw. The ideal guest suite beckons friends and family to recharge and reflect on the memories made from the day. It also makes both the guest and host feel comfortable for the entire duration of the stay.
INTERIOR DESIGN
marthastewart.com

How to Spruce Up Your Entryway—the First Thing Your Guests See Inside Your Home—for Fall Entertaining

Whether you're opening the door to greet trick-or-treaters or having your inner circle over for a dinner party, it's safe to say that your entryway is the very first glimpse anyone gets of your décor style. So, once the holidays roll around, it's only natural to want to swath your foyer in seasonal accessories. The catch? There's a very fine line between autumnal decorations that are elevated and refined as opposed to kitschy. To help navigate this slippery slope in style—and prevent a decorating disaster in the process—three interior designers share their tips for mastering the look.
INTERIOR DESIGN
decor8

DIY Minimalist Wreath For Your Holiday Table

Hello my friends, I can’t believe it’s October and we are already thinking about the holidays! Here in Germany, the Fall Pause is here so kids are out of school for the next two weeks… Then another two weeks in December for the holidays, so we have lots of time to craft and create at home with our kids or, if you don’t have children, even more time to craft for yourself and your home. I also just opened up my new photography and styling online course, so my students will soon be able to apply all of their new photo skills to holiday photography in the months to come.
LIFESTYLE
homecrux.com

25+ Extremely Gross Halloween Food Ideas That will Freak Your Guests Out

Already planned everything from decorations to costumes for Halloween? But why are regular food snacks and meals on your menu list? Don’t let it end up just like any other party. Instead, make things a little creepy and horrifying this Halloween with these eerie party food ideas. Well, we’re not...
FOOD & DRINKS
blufftontoday.com

Tanner: Welcoming fall with food, crafts and more

‘Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.’ — Albert Camus. I always look forward to heading to the mountains during the fall season. Crisp, cool air and distant mountaintops with low-hanging clouds near their peaks, covered with leaves ranging from orange to yellow and copper: breathtaking!
LIFESTYLE
brides.com

20 Affordable Winter Wedding Ideas That Will Wow Your Guests

While your nuptials will be a celebration to remember no matter the season, there’s something particularly magical about a winter wedding. The crisp air, the snowy scenery, how cozy it feels to be gathered together with friends and family—it all adds up to an evening no one will soon forget.
RELATIONSHIPS
islandeyenews.com

Botanical Wreaths Are Bountiful Fall Decor

Fall is the perfect time to make a botanical wreath. The weather is cooler and you can easily forage a diversity of wildflowers and feathery warm season grasses. Botanical wreaths capture the beauty of the fall season and preserve it for the colder months. The wreath has served as a symbol for many cultures for at least 3,000 years: ancient Egyptians, Romans and Greeks. It marks and commemorates special events, celebrations, religious occasions, and special friends. In the past, wreaths were always made from the crafter’s natural landscapewildflower fields, roadsides, or the home garden. Although many wreaths today are made from synthetic materials, you can make a botanical wreath that reflects the beauty of the natural landscape. The first step to making a botanical wreath is connecting with your natural environment. What is growing and blooming around you? In the Maritime Forest, you might find yaupon, wax myrtle, and Eastern horsemint. If you live near a Saltmarsh, look for goldenrod, sea myrtle, or bushy bluestem. Let your wreath reflect a natural community: Saltmarsh, Maritime forest, or Coastal dune (don’t walk on dunes or pick sea oats). For this article, we picked the Saltmarsh wreath. I LOVE the Saltmarsh wreath because it features goldenrod, sea myrtle, and bushy bluestem. All you need to make a botanical fall wreath is: metal floral wire, a wooden wreath ring (purchase from Michaels for $2.50) or make one with grape vine, wire cutters, and plant material. You can make the wreath with fresh or dried plant material. Keep your eyes open for big swaths of color. In an urban setting, wildflowers find refuge along open, sunny roadsides. Another great place to forage material for your wreath is along the borders of the Maritime forest or Saltmarsh habitat. Decide which plant you want to serve as the base, filler, and accent herb. For my Saltmarsh wreath, I used sea myrtle as the base, with bushy bluestem as the filler, and goldenrod and life everlasting as accents. I recommend assembling the herb bundles ahead of time. Precut your floral wire, approximately 3-4 inches long. Once you have your herb bundles and wire in place, slowly start fastening the herb bundles with the floral wire, working in the same direction until you get to the end. It takes roughly 16-24 herb bundles to make a 16- inch wreath. Once your wreath is finished, tie the floral wire at the top to make a hanger. Check out Yahola Herbal School’s YouTube Video: DIY Herbal Wreath to watch the video. Wreaths make great presents, so make two, one for yourself and one for a friend. Display your fall wreath in an area that does not get exposed to sunlight, water, or wind. I placed my Saltmarsh wreath in my windowless half bath. I never get tired of seeing it. Find the time to celebrate the fall season by making a wreath!
LIFESTYLE
MyTexasDaily

5 Tips to Prep Your Home for Holiday Guests

(StatePoint) Cooler temperatures, outings to the Christmas tree farm, game nights and holiday feasts. Now that the holiday season is here, it’s time to prep your home for seasonal fun! Whether you’re hosting a big or small group of family and friends this holiday season, decorating and decluttering around the house can make party prep easier and more enjoyable for everyone. With that in mind, here are some top tips to create functional and stylish spaces that are easy to keep clean and tidy throughout the festivities.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

What are the Best Room Paint Colors for Each Wall in Your Home?

What are the best room paint colors for your home? That’s a good question. Have you ever wondered why, the minute you walk into a restaurant, you start to feel hungrier than ever before? Have you ever walked into a spa only to start feeling more relaxed the second you walk through the entrance?
INTERIOR DESIGN
doorcountydailynews.com

Caring for your plants in the fall

The busy and extended gardening season is winding down, but the task of protecting and maintaining your outdoor plants is as important as ever. Before the first frost, Larry Maas of Maas Floral & Greenhouse in Sturgeon Bay recommends that combo planters on your deck be brought inside the house. Some plants can be saved for inside by repotting. He offers tips on what should be done after the first frost of the season.
STURGEON BAY, WI
brides.com

22 Wedding Koozie Ideas Your Guests Will Love

One of the best parts about planning your wedding is the world of possibilities when it comes to adding personal touches. There are so many pieces that can be customized to fit your personality, from your invitations to your cocktail napkins. Another great way to infuse personality and mark the occasion? Custom drink koozies. After all, it’s all in the details!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
homedit.com

Beautiful Fall Decorations Made With Dried Corn And Corn Stalks

Pumpkins are, indeed, a symbol of autumn but they are not the only things you can use as decorations. Dried corn and corn stalks are quite popular and versatile as well. There are lots of things you can do with them. The great thing about using corn stalks and dried...
