UPDATE: This update will also be available in the US. Audi sent us the following statement:. "We can confirm that U.S. drivers of the 2019 model year Audi e-tron in the near future will be eligible for a dealer-installed software update that is designed to improve efficiency. Similar to improvements already implemented for the 2020 e-tron Sportback and 2021 e-tron and e-tron Sportback models, this update will allow vehicles to de-energize the front motor during normal driving as well as increase the usable capacity of the high-voltage battery. We will be in touch with customers directly once we are able to provide the improvements."

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO