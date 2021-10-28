CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

College linebacker indicted for Tinder murder

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
  • A suspended Virginia Tech football player has been indicted on second-degree murder charges for allegedly beating a man he mistook for a woman to death a month after their Tinder date.
  • Etute reportedly matched up with Smith on Tinder dating app and the pair met at Smith’s apartment in April where they allegedly engaged in oral sex.
  • But Etute believed he met with a woman.
  • Etute reportedly returned to Smith’s apartment where he used his phone flashlight and groped Smith to determine Smith’s gender — he then began beating him.

A suspended Virginia Tech football player has been indicted on second-degree murder charges for allegedly beating to death a man he mistook for a woman a month after their Tinder date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjWL9_0cfQpiFT00

This photo provided by Blacksburg Police Dept., shows Isimemen Etute. Etute, a Virginia Tech freshman linebacker charged with second-degree murder, fatally beat his victim after discovering that the person, whom he met on Tinder as “Angie,” was a man, prosecutors said Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Eighteen-year-old Isimemen Etute, who is accused of killing 40-year-old Jerry Smith in May, was charged by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on Tuesday, The Roanoke Times reported. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Etute reportedly matched up with Smith on the Tinder dating app and the pair met at Smith’s apartment in April where they allegedly engaged in oral sex. But Etute believed he met with a woman.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

About a month later, Etute reportedly returned to Smith’s apartment to determine Smith’s gender. Etute allegedly used his phone flashlight and groped Smith — he then began beating him.

Etute was charged in June and subsequently suspended from the university and the football team.

Etute has been free on a $75,000 bond but with conditions that he live with his parents and be monitored electronically.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Five indicted for murder in Ladarius Clardy killing

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted five defendants for first degree premeditated murder for the July 1 shooting death of Ladarius Clardy. Amos Snowden Jr., Daquavion Snowden, Kobie Jenkins Jr., Timothy Knight Jr., and Terrell Parker were all indicted, according to a news release from the State Attorney […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Killeen Daily Herald

Temple murder suspect indicted in violent jail assault

BELTON — A jailed Temple man awaiting a murder trial for the Feb. 12, 2019, beating death of a local hotel owner was indicted in a felony charge for his alleged involvement in a prison brawl. Montreal Devin Wright, 31, was indicted by a grand jury last week on an...
TEMPLE, TX
thecoaster.net

3 Indicted for Attempted Murder and Armed Robbery

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned an eight-count indictment against three defendants charged in connection with a botched robbery that resulted in a shooting earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said this week. Kingphess Gomez, 21, of Woodbury, 21-year-old Thaddeus West Jr., and 27-year-old Suncere Smith,...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Virginia Tech Football#Blacksburg Police Dept#The Roanoke Times
FOX8 News

Man indicted for 1985 murder of North Carolina woman

(AP) — A grand jury in North Carolina has indicted a man who admitted to an innocence panel that he broke into a woman’s house 36 years ago and killed her, adding that the man sent to prison for the crime was not at the scene. The Winston-Salem Journal reports 55-year-old Darren Leak Johnson of […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTAL

7 indicted in connection with 3 Shreveport murders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Grand jury handed up five indictments Wednesday in connection with three separate murders earlier this year in Shreveport, and two others were indicted on charges they failed to report the slayings. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the grand jury charged...
SHREVEPORT, LA
NBC 29 News

Virginia Tech player indicted in Tinder date’s beating death

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A suspended Virginia Tech linebacker accused in the fatal beating of a Tinder match has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. The Roanoke Times reports that Isimemen Etute was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in the death of Jerry Smith in May. A hearing is scheduled Nov. 18.
BLACKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
WSET

Virginia Tech football player accused of murdering Tinder connection indicted

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — A grand jury handed down an indictment for former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute on suspicion of second degree murder Tuesday. Etute is accused of murdering 40-year-old Jerry Smith of Blacksburg after the two allegedly connected through the dating app Tinder with Smith posing as someone named "Angie."
BLACKSBURG, VA
bossierpress.com

Seven indicted for murders, other crimes

The Caddo Parish Grand Jury handed up five indictments Wednesday, October 20, 2021, charging five men in connection with three second-degree murders and two people for failure to report crimes. Those charged with the homicides were Anderito Parnell Smith Jr. and Deangelo Deshun Whitaker, both 21 and both from Bossier...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

5 indicted for alleged murders; 2 accused of failing to report felonies

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish district attorney’s office announced Wednesday, Oct. 20 the indictments of five men for alleged murders. They are charged with second-degree murder, while two other men are charged with failure to report crimes. Those charged with homicides are:. Anderito Parnell Smith Jr., 21,...
CADDO PARISH, LA
wtva.com

Capital murder suspect indicted for 2017 death

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury indicted a suspect in a 2017 capital murder case in Lee County. The grand jury indicted Ojerrin Burress for capital murder. He, along with three other suspects — Dequan Stribling, Jayce West and Quindaris Burress — face capital murder for the death of Henry Adams.
LEE COUNTY, MS
qchron.com

Murder indictment in Umbrella killing

A 19-year-old Bronx man has been indicted for the Jan. 1 shooting that killed a Rosedale man and wounded two other people outside of the now-closed Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens. Richard Swygert was indicted for second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and two...
BRONX, NY
Daily Freeman

State trooper murder indictment a first ‘in recent times’

KINGSTON, N.Y. — Until Wednesday’s indictment of Christopher Baldner, no state trooper “in recent times” had ever been indicted for murder, a state police spokesman said Thursday. Reached by email, Beau Duffy said he “can’t definitively say whether or not a trooper has ever been indicted for murder before.”. Baldner,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WDTV

Mother-son duo indicted for murder of Darren Bolinger

ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mother-son duo is being indicted for the murder of 52-year-old Darren Bolinger of Preston County on March 28, 2021. A Preston County Grand Jury has indicted 16-year-old Casey Donovan Bolinger and his mother 50-year-old Tracy Ann Bolinger for first-degree murder and conspiracy. Mrs. Bolinger is also being indicted for manufacturing a controlled substance..
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman Indicted For Murder

MANCHESTER – A woman was indicted in the murder of a man she lived with in Pine Lake Park. Mary Carbone, 57, was indicted by a Grand Jury on a charge of Murder, three counts of Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, three counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocala-news.com

Cape Coral man indicted for murder of former MCSO corrections officer

A 23-year-old Cape Coral man has been indicted for the 2016 murder of a former Marion County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer. On Thursday, October 21, Marquee Dashawn Williams was indicted for murder in the first degree with a firearm in the killing of former MCSO corrections officer Ronnie Charles Damon.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont man indicted for murder, aggravated robbery

A Beaumont man has been indicted for the alleged an murder and aggravated robbery in August. Elijah Jacquel Guillory, 20, on Wednesday was indicted in the 252nd District Court in Jefferson County. Guillory was one of two people charged in connection with the Aug. 25 killing of Matthew Dragulski. Charges...
BEAUMONT, TX
The Hill

The Hill

379K+
Followers
44K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy