College linebacker indicted for Tinder murder

A suspended Virginia Tech football player has been indicted on second-degree murder charges for allegedly beating to death a man he mistook for a woman a month after their Tinder date.

This photo provided by Blacksburg Police Dept., shows Isimemen Etute. Etute, a Virginia Tech freshman linebacker charged with second-degree murder, fatally beat his victim after discovering that the person, whom he met on Tinder as “Angie,” was a man, prosecutors said Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Eighteen-year-old Isimemen Etute, who is accused of killing 40-year-old Jerry Smith in May, was charged by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on Tuesday, The Roanoke Times reported. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Etute reportedly matched up with Smith on the Tinder dating app and the pair met at Smith’s apartment in April where they allegedly engaged in oral sex. But Etute believed he met with a woman.

About a month later, Etute reportedly returned to Smith’s apartment to determine Smith’s gender. Etute allegedly used his phone flashlight and groped Smith — he then began beating him.

Etute was charged in June and subsequently suspended from the university and the football team.

Etute has been free on a $75,000 bond but with conditions that he live with his parents and be monitored electronically.

