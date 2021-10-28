CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

Passenger assaults flight attendant, is banned from American Airlines for life

By Lanie Lee Cook, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6ax5_0cfQpYN500

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A flight from New York City to California was diverted to Denver on Wednesday evening after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

A Denver airport official confirmed the flight, which departed John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, diverted to Denver on its way to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

“American Airlines flight 976 with service from New York to Santa Ana diverted to Denver due to a passenger who physically assaulted a flight attendant. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate where law enforcement removed and apprehended the passenger,” the airline said in a statement.

The female flight attendant suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital, the airline said.

FAA proposes over $500K in fines against unruly passengers for alleged death threats, apparent sexual assault

The passenger responsible will be banned from American Airlines flights, the airline said.

The FBI is investigating.

American Airlines issued this statement in response to the incident:

We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board. Acts of violence against our team members will not be tolerated by American Airlines. We have engaged local law enforcement and the FBI and we are working with them to ensure they have all the information they need. The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with American Airlines in the future, but we will not be satisfied until he has been prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This behavior must stop, and aggressive enforcement and prosecution of the law is the best deterrent.

We thank our crew for their quick action and professionalism to ensure the safety of their fellow team members and customers on board. Our thoughts are with our injured flight attendant and ensuring that she and her fellow crew members have the support they need at this time.

American Airlines

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

City provides requirements for non-essential travelers as U.S.-Mexico border reopens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Non-essential travelers crossing the U.S.-Mexican border must provide proof of vaccination and must verbally attest to their non-essential travel, city officials said Wednesday. The City of El Paso is preparing for the U.S.-Mexican border to reopen November 8 for non-essential travelers for the first time since March 2020. “In anticipation […]
EL PASO, TX
WNCT

Amazon begins hiring 500+ full time positions for El Paso Fulfillment Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with Amazon announced Wednesday that the company will begin hiring more than 500 full-time positions ahead of the launch of its new El Paso fulfillment center. Additionally on Wednesday, Amazon announced a new program called FamilyFlex, which company officials say gives employees the resources to create the right balance […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Denver, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, NC
WNCT

WNCT

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy