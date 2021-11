Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GETTYSBURG, PA, October 21, 2021 --- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., announced today that the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of ACNB Corporation common stock payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2021. This per share amount reflects a 4.0% increase over the same quarter of 2020 and will result in aggregate dividend payments of approximately $2.3 million to ACNB Corporation shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2021. Compared to a year ago, ACNB Corporation paid a $0.25 dividend per common share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

