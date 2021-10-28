CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 6-K CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO For: Oct 28

 8 days ago

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer.

dig-in.com

China Life’s profit falls as slowing economy weighs on insurer

China Life Insurance Co. posted a drop in third-quarter profit as a slowing economy weighed on the nation’s largest life insurer. Net income fell 54% from a year earlier to 7.5 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, the Beijing-based insurer said in a statement Thursday. That compared with a 34% surge in the first half.
AFP

Chinese developer Kaisa halts trading as property woes grow

Chinese developer Kaisa Group suspended trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares Friday, raising concerns about a deepening cash flow crisis at the firm as China's crucial property sector comes under intense pressure. In a brief notice to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the group said the suspension was "pending the release by the company of an announcement containing inside information".
