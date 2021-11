On Oct. 8, President Biden created a proclamation that addressed what used to be Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This is a huge leap forward for the country as it recognizes our past mistakes and an effort to keep improving American culture for minorities. This day is now a remembrance and celebration of Indigenous peoples’ who were sovereign before the settlers took over their land. It is important that we understand that Indigenous people continue to be exploited and subjugated and that Christopher Columbus was not a hero, but a man who saw difference and equated it to inferiority.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO