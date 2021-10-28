CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manufacturing

Ironhand 2.0 strengthening glove from Rhino Tool House helps prevent strain injuries

thefabricator.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhino Tool House has introduced the Ironhand 2.0 strengthening glove from Bioservo. It strengthens the...

www.thefabricator.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefabricator.com

PTG’s Powerstir dual-weld-head friction stir welding machine delivers tight weld flatness tolerance

Precision Technologies Group offers the Powerstir dual-weld-head friction stir welding machine, designed to help ensure a tight weld flatness tolerance in the volume production of automotive battery tray floor assemblies from extruded aluminum panels. That tight tolerance is essential to ensure that each electric vehicle battery cell sits level within...
TECHNOLOGY
thefabricator.com

3D printing, digital manufacturing, and Industry 4.0 will be key focuses of U.K. plastics show

The Plastics Live show, scheduled for July 5-6, 2022, in Coventry, U.K., will bring together exhibitors, attendees, and conference participants interested in the production of plastic parts, additive manufacturing (AM), digital manufacturing, and Industry 4.0. Plastics Live organizer Scott Colman expects to welcome 150 exhibitors, 2,600-plus attendees, and more than...
BUSINESS
thefabricator.com

Former 3D Systems service bureau sold, renamed, and based in Seattle

As of September 2021, the former On Demand Manufacturing business unit of 3D Systems (3DS) has been operating as an independent company called Quickparts. 3DS sold the unit in June ’21 to the U.S. private equity firm Trilantic North America for a reported $82 million. Quickparts employs approximately 300 people...
BUSINESS
manisteenews.com

National recall issued on blood pressure medication

Two blood pressure medications have been recalled for high levels of impurity. The United States Food and Drug Administration sent out an announcement of a recall last week for batches of blood pressure medication from Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. The batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide had high levels of the impurity N-nitrosoirbesartan found.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Consumer Products#Glove#Rhino Tool House#Ironhand
kingstonthisweek.com

Ford says no to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for hospital workers

TORONTO — Ontario won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccination for hospital workers despite support for the measure from the organization representing hospitals and the province’s COVID-19 science advisers. Premier Doug Ford pointed to evidence of staff shortages related to vaccination mandates from elsewhere in Canada and said existing Ontario policies will keep...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Effects of mRNA-Based Vaccines on Antibody Responses in Patients With and Without Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection

After vaccination with an mRNA-based vaccine, individuals with no history of SARS-CoV-2 infection were found to have increased plasma neutralizing activity; however, they may not produce as potent of antibodies compared with vaccinated convalescent individuals. These findings were published in Nature. A total of 30 patients with no history of...
SCIENCE
The Gadgeteer

The MyKee multi-tool puts 20+ tools in the size of a house key

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – I enjoy searching for unique EDC gear and I especially like finding multi-tools that pack a lot of functionality into a small form factor. The MyKee 2.0 definitely ticks the boxes for being unique and having a small form factor. The MyKee looks like a traditional key that you would find on your keychain, but it’s really a multi-tool that’s been constructed in the USA of grade 5 Titanium. Some of the functions include a Lottery card scratcher, Rope Cutter, Cuticle Pusher, Tag Popper, Peeler, Bottle Opener, Pill Splitter, Lid Popper, Box Opener, Staple Remover, Seal Cutter, Tab Opener, Letter Opener, 10mm, 8mm, and 5mm Hex Wrenches, 4mm and 6.3mm Bit Grabber, Standard/Small Screw Bit Holder, and Flathead Screwdriver. Want to add one to your EDC collection? Head over to Amazon where you can buy one for $18.97.
TECHNOLOGY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Tech tool from two Twin Cities companies helping solve supply chain issues

A breakfast in winter of 2020 at the Original Pancake House in Eden Prairie between executives from SPS Commerce and C.H. Robinson led to a new collaborative logistics product that is even more important now as supply chain disruptions are holding up key deliveries for companies. The companies serve clients...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
aithority.com

New Data from Samsara Shows How AI and Digital Tools are Helping Combat the Labor Shortage

Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, released new data that reveals industrial organizations are turning to data insights from technology solutions and AI to address the needs of a shifting workforce. Organizations across the world of physical operations, including transportation, logistics, and warehousing, have been experiencing a surge...
SOFTWARE
freightwaves.com

Real-time visibility helps brokers stay ahead in strained market

Finding capacity has been a challenge for shippers throughout the year. As peak season drags on, those challenges are only becoming more intense. Relying on traditional capacity-sourcing techniques during this time is likely to leave shippers and brokers frustrated, dealing with everything from sky high rates to completely nonexistent capacity.
INDUSTRY
thefabricator.com

Learn OnRobot platform provides cobot application training

Denmark-based OnRobot, a provider of tools for collaborative robot applications, has launched Learn OnRobot, a free online training platform that guides users step-by-step through the process of designing and deploying cobot applications featuring the company’s grippers, vision cameras, processing kits, and sensors in setups with all major cobot and light industrial robot brands.
TECHNOLOGY
thefabricator.com

New standard is expected to pump up use of 3D-printed parts by gas industry

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has published a new standard aimed at driving adoption of additively manufactured components by the natural gas and oil industry. According to a statement from API, components designed for 3D printing significantly reduce lead times and drive efficiencies, safety, and technological advancements across the industry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefabricator.com

TruLaser Weld 1000 from TRUMPF made for small-shop automated laser welding

TRUMPF offers the TruLaser Weld 1000, designed to help small companies make the move to automated laser welding. It is suitable for job shops that weld products such as electrical cabinets, sheet metal boxes, and covers. The system incorporates a collaborative robot with a 6-axis articulated arm that allows it...
TECHNOLOGY
mobihealthnews.com

One Drop announces new heart disease prevention tool

Digital chronic condition management company One Drop on Wednesday launched its newest product aimed at cardiovascular disease prevention. The tool — the first to come out of a partnership between the digital health company and pharma giant Bayer — allows users to track blood pressure and weight in the app using connected devices, log meals, receive coaching from registered nurses, learn AI-enabled predictions on their glucose and blood pressure, and access educational content.
HEALTH
thefabricator.com

Lincoln’s Activ8x Pipe portable wire feeder takes pipe welding to the job site

Lincoln Electric has introduced the Activ8x Pipe portable wire feeder. It lets the operator take optimized processes—including STT Field, CV-MIG, CV-FCAW, and pulsed MIG for steel and stainless steel applications—to the job site. The unit is designed to withstand harsh conditions, from mud and rain to extreme heat or cold,...
LINCOLN, IL
thefabricator.com

Promise to Perform Industries acquires Transol Corp. and subsidiaries

Promise to Perform Industries Inc., Morgantown, Pa., has announced its acquisition of substantially all the assets of Transol Corp. It includes Transol subsidiaries Spanco Inc., Rigid Lifelines Inc., and Lug-All Corp.—U.S. manufacturers of overhead material handling systems, fall-protection systems, and cable and web strap hoists, respectively. The three employees participating...
BUSINESS
thefabricator.com

Ford, Newlab announce startups to pilot new EV tech in mobility innovation program

Ford Motor Co. and Newlab have announced the five startups that will participate in the inaugural cohort of the Mobility Studio, a new program focused on supporting the advancement of technologies, product collaborations, and business models that drive a cleaner transportation future. Newlab and Ford selected the following five companies...
BUSINESS
thefabricator.com

DLP 3D printer designed for single pieces and customized series

Atum 3D says it designed the DLP (digital light processing) Station 5-365 EXZ for fast, local 3D printing of single pieces and series of customized parts. It combines the company’s proprietary printing technology, an open-resin platform with a larger build envelope than previous generations of the printer, and a versatile, powerful light source.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy