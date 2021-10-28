Ironhand 2.0 strengthening glove from Rhino Tool House helps prevent strain injuries

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – I enjoy searching for unique EDC gear and I especially like finding multi-tools that pack a lot of functionality into a small form factor. The MyKee 2.0 definitely ticks the boxes for being unique and having a small form factor. The MyKee looks like a traditional key that you would find on your keychain, but it’s really a multi-tool that’s been constructed in the USA of grade 5 Titanium. Some of the functions include a Lottery card scratcher, Rope Cutter, Cuticle Pusher, Tag Popper, Peeler, Bottle Opener, Pill Splitter, Lid Popper, Box Opener, Staple Remover, Seal Cutter, Tab Opener, Letter Opener, 10mm, 8mm, and 5mm Hex Wrenches, 4mm and 6.3mm Bit Grabber, Standard/Small Screw Bit Holder, and Flathead Screwdriver. Want to add one to your EDC collection? Head over to Amazon where you can buy one for $18.97.

