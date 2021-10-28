For Cardiff Hotels Rugby, Pop and Rock Boost Forward Demand - STR

The Emerald Collection Acquires Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa to Expand Maldives Portfolio. Italy-based luxury resort group, The Emerald Collection, has announced its acquisition of a luxury property in Raa Atoll, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa at an undisclosed sum. Located on a seven-hectare island with a 100-hectare private lagoon and coral reef, the resort is expected to open on 1 May 2022 and will undergo restyling to integrate the Italian touch, a part of the brand's DNA, along with new services. The 80-key resort features six different villa categories including Beach Villas, Family Villas, Family Villas with Pool, Beach Villas with Pool, Water Villa with Pool, Superior Water Villa with Pool and one Presidential Villa beautifully located on the pristine beach. Other facilities include five restaurants, two bars, the Emerald spa with eight spa suites, a kids' club, a tennis court, a paddle court, and a gym and sports centre. The resort is currently in the process of affiliation with "The Leading Hotels of the World," which is a renowned hospitality organization representing more than 400 unique independent hotels in over 80 countries.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO