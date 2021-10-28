CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Cardiff Hotels Rugby, Pop and Rock Boost Forward Demand - STR

Cover picture for the articleN this latest case study, STR’s Forward STAR data examines Cardiff and the positive trends which can be observed in the market for the next 365 days (as of 4 October). Throughout this analysis, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium plays a key role in attracting large crowds, in turn increasing the levels of...

hotelbusiness.com

Strong leisure demand boosts Accor’s Q3 results

Accor, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, reported that RevPAR improved by 20 percentage points over last quarter thanks to strong performances in key regions for the company. “This third quarter of 2021 saw a genuine pick-up in demand,” said Sébastien Bazin, chairman/CEO, Accor. “Our business was very strong...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder answers 15 pressing questions on your trips abroad

With news of the red list being effectively scrapped from 1 November, the travel correspondent of The Independent is making arrangements to fulfil some obligations involving his hammock import/export franchise in Central America. But he paused long enough to take readers’ travel questions for an hour.Lyon eyesQ: Eight of us are booked to go skiing, travelling on British Airways from London Heathrow to Lyon on 26 January. Our 8.30am flight on BA from Heathrow to Lyon has been changed from a decently early start to 2.40pm, and our Sunday return flight changed from 4.35pm return to an early morning 7.45am.Not...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Prince Albert 'furious' about his ex's comments on Princess Charlene

Prince Albert has said he is "furious" about comments made by his former girlfriend, Nicole Coste, regarding his wife Princess Charlene. Former Air France flight attendant Nicole, who is the mother of Albert's eldest son, Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, claimed in an interview with Paris Match magazine in September 2021 that Charlene had changed Alexandre's room when she got engaged to the prince in 2010.
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

Raging Bull Gores 55-Year-Old Man to Death During Festival in Spain

A 55-year-old man attending a Fira de Onda festival in eastern Spain bled to death after getting ran over and gored down by a bull. The fatality was the first to be recorded in the country since COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed and bull running have resumed after hiatus during summer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Travel Weekly

Return of domestic holiday demand boosts InterContinental Hotels

A return of domestic holiday travel in the summer helped push InterContinental Hotels Group revenue closer to pre-pandemic levels. The Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza parent reported a “significant improvement” in trading in the three months to September. Group revenue per available room (revpar) was still down by 21% over...
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 29 October 2021

The Emerald Collection Acquires Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa to Expand Maldives Portfolio. Italy-based luxury resort group, The Emerald Collection, has announced its acquisition of a luxury property in Raa Atoll, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa at an undisclosed sum. Located on a seven-hectare island with a 100-hectare private lagoon and coral reef, the resort is expected to open on 1 May 2022 and will undergo restyling to integrate the Italian touch, a part of the brand's DNA, along with new services. The 80-key resort features six different villa categories including Beach Villas, Family Villas, Family Villas with Pool, Beach Villas with Pool, Water Villa with Pool, Superior Water Villa with Pool and one Presidential Villa beautifully located on the pristine beach. Other facilities include five restaurants, two bars, the Emerald spa with eight spa suites, a kids' club, a tennis court, a paddle court, and a gym and sports centre. The resort is currently in the process of affiliation with "The Leading Hotels of the World," which is a renowned hospitality organization representing more than 400 unique independent hotels in over 80 countries.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Post

All Blacks give U.S. rugby fans a thrill — and U.S. rugby a boost — in 1874 Cup

The 1874 Cup brought rugby to FedEx Field on Saturday, and the result was a spectacle that thrilled multiple continents and cultures. Siena College junior John Lynch attended his first professional rugby match and said it was “awesome.” Samuel Whitelock is the captain of the greatest rugby team in history and said his experience was “amazing.”
RUGBY
hotelnewsresource.com

STR Reports Chile Hotel Occupancy Nearing Pre-pandemic Levels

Chile’s hotel occupancy reached 90% of the 2019 comparable, according to September 2021 data from STR. The country’s 47.6% occupancy level in September was 10% lower than September 2019 (52.8%) after August (47.8%) came in 22.3% below the 2019 comparable. “Chile has been different than many countries in that it...
INDUSTRY
Country
France
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
TravelDailyNews.com

STR: Brazil hotel ADR higher than 2019 levels

BOGOTA — Brazil’s hotel industry has surpassed its 2019 comparables in average daily rate (ADR) for two of the last three months, according to September 2021 data from STR. The country’s ADR reached BRL327.21 in September, which was 6.4% higher than the pre-pandemic comparable from September 2019 (BRL307.56). Brazil also...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Ryanair set to cut winter fares to boost demand

Ryanair says it is expecting to cut fares this winter to help boost passenger demand. While the airline has seen business picking up recently, it warned it was still recovering from the Covid-related collapse in air travel. Ryanairreported a narrowing of half-year losses, but warned its annual deficit could hit...
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

All Hotel Industry News Page 2

According to GlobalData, 74% of global consumers are is still either ‘quite’ or ‘extremely’ concerned regarding the impact of COVID-19. These robots reduce the need for human contact, which increases safety for travelers across multiple stages during their trip. November, 2 2021. Hyatt is doubling its global resorts footprint through...
TECHNOLOGY
hotelnewsresource.com

Accor Becomes an Official Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet and Chairman and CEO of the Accor Group Sébastien Bazin announced a partnership between Paris 2024 and Accor at the Destination France Summit, which took place today in Paris and was attended by the French President Emmanuel Macron. Accor, a leading global hotel group and the largest hotel operator in France, thereby becomes an official partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Accredited personnel will enjoy the full extent of Accor’s savoir-faire as it greets and provides them with accommodation all over France. More particularly, the group will offer its services to athletes and the media in their respective villages.
SPORTS
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton Hotel Opens

Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton yesterday celebrated its opening, marking the debut of the Hyatt House brand in Africa. Owned by an affiliate of Millat Properties, Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton is conveniently located in the leafy suburb of Sandton, only moments away from Johannesburg’s upmarket Sandton City Shopping Centre & Nelson Mandela Square, and its vibrant, premium dining and social scene. The property provides guests the service and convenience of hotel living with the casual comforts of home.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

The Future of Hotel Data Analytics - By Sharad Kapur

Data is the architect of astute business decisions and the key to unfurling market strategies. High-quality data provides insights into the new reality faced by many businesses, such as understanding emerging trends, and quickly understanding changes in consumer behaviour. Some hotels have questioned the use of data in this current...
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

Torsten Van Dellemen Named General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London and Area Vice President, Operations

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Torsten van Dullemen as General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London and Area Vice President, Operations overseeing the Group’s hotels in Munich and Prague as well as forthcoming projects in Mayfair, London and Luzern. Mr Van Dullemen was previously General...
ECONOMY
hotelnewsresource.com

Hard Rock Hotel Marbella Announced for 2022

Hard Rock Hotels today announced plans for the new Hard Rock Hotel Marbella located in the heart of Puerto Banús in Costa del Sol, Spain. Previously the Andalucía Plaza Hotel, the property is undergoing a complete transformation to convert the site into a Hard Rock Hotel with 384 rooms, including 50 suites. Stoneweg Hospitality and Bain Capital Credit acquired the property earlier this year and renovations are slated to take place through June 2022.
THEATER & DANCE
hotelnewsresource.com

Canada's Hotel Construction Pipeline Continues to Show a Slight Decline in Q3 2021

Analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE) report that, in the third quarter of 2021, Canada’s hotel construction pipeline stands at 257 projects/34,167 rooms. Pipeline projects declined slightly at the close of Q3’21, down 7% by projects and 5% by rooms, year-over-year (YOY). Projects under construction stand at 70 projects/9,039 rooms, down...
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

Hilton Garden Inn Sydney Kingswood Announced for 2023

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of Hilton Garden Inn Sydney Kingswood, marking the sixth Hilton Garden Inn hotel in the pipeline for Australasia and the brand’s entry into Sydney, Australia’s largest gateway city. In partnership with Boston Global, Hilton will manage the newly built 140-room property in the heart of Western Sydney, which also marks the Hilton’s third brand in Sydney, joining Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Curio Collection by Hilton.
ECONOMY
hotelnewsresource.com

Rosewood Villa Magna Opens in Madrid

Following a comprehensive refurbishment and redesign, Rosewood Villa Magna has opened in Madrid's Salamanca district. Located on Madrid's most coveted boulevard, Paseo de la Castellana, amidst the city's finest shopping, dining and cultural attractions, the historic property has been a local landmark since it originally opened in 1972. Newly infused...
HOME & GARDEN

