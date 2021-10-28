STR Reports U.S. Hotel Occupancy Dipped a Percentage Point Week over Week, While Room Rates Rose Slightly for the Week Ending October 23rd

For the week ending 23 October, U.S. hotel occupancy tumbled slightly to 63.9% from 65.0% in the previous week. The decline was driven mostly by a weaker Sunday, down five percentage points week on week, after Sunday had driven the previous week’s performance due to the Columbus Day holiday. The weekend was also soft, falling two percentage points after dropping one percentage point in the previous week. There is good news, however. Monday through Thursday occupancy improved for a third consecutive week, which we believe is a result of rising business travel. Occupancy increased 0.5 percentage points to 61% on those four days. Some may argue that the four-day gain was a result of a weak Monday in the previous week, due to the aforementioned holiday. However, Tuesday through Thursday was also up and slightly stronger than the four-day period with occupancy at 62%. And, despite the decrease in the total week’s occupancy, the index to 2019 increased by a point. In 2019, weekly occupancy fell by two percentage points versus the one percentage point decline this week.

