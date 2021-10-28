CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
STR Reports U.S. Hotel Occupancy Dipped a Percentage Point Week over Week, While Room Rates Rose Slightly for the Week Ending October 23rd

hotelnewsresource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. hotel occupancy dipped a percentage point week over week, while room rates rose slightly, according to STR‘s latest data through 23 October. 17-23 October 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 63.9% (-9.1%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$134.14 (-0.6%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$85.74 (-9.6%)...

www.hotelnewsresource.com

hotelnewsresource.com

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) yesterday announced results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net Loss was $12.4 million compared to a Net Loss of $78.6 million in 2020. Adjusted Net Loss(1) was $13.7 million compared to an Adjusted Net Loss of...
hotelnewsresource.com

Marriott CEO Says Resilience of Global Travel Evident in Third Quarter - CoStar

On business trips to visit hotel associates through Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America and the U.S., Marriott International CEO Tony Capuano said he saw the strong desire people have to travel. During the company’s third quarter earnings call, he said the strong global revenue per available room recovery momentum in...
hotelnewsresource.com

Cornell Center For Hospitality Research: U.S. Hotel Real Estate Sale Prices - Pole Vaulting to New High

Hotel prices continued to gain ground during the recent quarter, regaining losses incurred during the pandemic. Prices in all regions are reverting to their long-term average, with hotels in the Pacific and South Atlantic regions rising above their standardized average. Hotels in both gateway and non-gateway cities continue to exhibit positive performance, although hotels in the gateway cities have posted greater gains.
TravelDailyNews.com

STR: Chile hotel occupancy nearing pre-pandemic levels

BOGOTA — Chile’s hotel occupancy reached 90% of the 2019 comparable, according to September 2021 data from STR. The country’s 47.6% occupancy level in September was 10% lower than September 2019 (52.8%) after August (47.8%) came in 22.3% below the 2019 comparable. “Chile has been different than many countries in...
hotelnewsresource.com

HVS Market Report - Indian Hotel Sector - Nine-month Performance Review - By Mandeep S Lamba and Dipti Mohan

The first nine months of 2021 have been a mixed bag for the Indian hotel sector, which is currently on the path to recovery thanks to the growing domestic leisure travel. During the nine-month period ending September 2021 (9M2021), the sector witnessed a 3-5% increase in RevPAR across India compared to the same period in 2020. In 9M2021, nationwide occupancy was in the region of 41-44%, an increase of more than 9 percentage points over the previous year. While occupancy is rising because of the pent-up demand in the market, average rates are struggling as hotels try to shore up occupancy. Average rates declined by more than 19% in 9M2021 compared to the same period in the previous year. Growing demand for domestic leisure travel amidst international travel restrictions helped Goa record the highest RevPAR in the country during the period, while Chandigarh had the highest RevPAR growth.
hotelnewsresource.com

STR Reports Profitability in Asia Pacific Hotel Markets Well Below Pre-pandemic Levels

The hotel industries in seven key Asia Pacific markets reported profitability levels well below pre-pandemic levels, with only Beijing above 40% of the 2019 comparable, according to STR‘s September 2021 monthly P&L data release. Beijing’s gross operating profit per available room (GOPPAR) of US$29.91 was 70% of September 2019 levels....
hotelnewsresource.com

STR: Labor Costs Brought U.S. Hotel Profitability Down Further in September

LPAR (Labor Costs): US$47.50. “Higher labor margins meant less room for profits, and the GOP margin fell for the second consecutive month to 33%,” said Raquel Ortiz, STR’s assistant director of financial performance. “Like we noted last month, September P&L data was going to be interesting because the earlier reported top-line metrics were showing some return of business travel and groups. To accommodate that demand, hotels reopened F&B operations and increased their overall staffing levels in an inflationary environment with higher wages.”
bizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates rise for third-straight week

U.S. mortgage rates jumped again, rising further above the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.14% for the week ending Oct. 28 — up from 3.09% last week. Four months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.81%.
hotelnewsresource.com

Canada's Hotel Construction Pipeline Continues to Show a Slight Decline in Q3 2021

Analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE) report that, in the third quarter of 2021, Canada’s hotel construction pipeline stands at 257 projects/34,167 rooms. Pipeline projects declined slightly at the close of Q3’21, down 7% by projects and 5% by rooms, year-over-year (YOY). Projects under construction stand at 70 projects/9,039 rooms, down...
hotelnewsresource.com

U.S. Market Recovery Monitor - 23 October 2021 - STR

For the week ending 23 October, U.S. hotel occupancy tumbled slightly to 63.9% from 65.0% in the previous week. The decline was driven mostly by a weaker Sunday, down five percentage points week on week, after Sunday had driven the previous week’s performance due to the Columbus Day holiday. The weekend was also soft, falling two percentage points after dropping one percentage point in the previous week. There is good news, however. Monday through Thursday occupancy improved for a third consecutive week, which we believe is a result of rising business travel. Occupancy increased 0.5 percentage points to 61% on those four days. Some may argue that the four-day gain was a result of a weak Monday in the previous week, due to the aforementioned holiday. However, Tuesday through Thursday was also up and slightly stronger than the four-day period with occupancy at 62%. And, despite the decrease in the total week’s occupancy, the index to 2019 increased by a point. In 2019, weekly occupancy fell by two percentage points versus the one percentage point decline this week.
hotelnewsresource.com

Global Hotel Performance Moderates With Summer's Close - By David Eisen

The cold hard truth is arriving with the chillier weather: global hotel performance has a ways to go before it's back to its former self. In the U.S., there is, however, cause for optimism. First, COVID case count: According to The Washington Post, new coronavirus infections in the country have dropped nearly 60 percent since a September spike due to the Delta variant. The seven-day average is also down some 58% since a mid-September infection peak.
SKIFT

The Best of Daily Lodging Report for the Week Ending October 29

Development interest, occupancy rates, and even business travel are on the rise around many parts the world where borders are reopening. But a zero-tolerance approach to coronavirus is putting some of China's largest cities through even more tough times. Skift’s Daily Lodging Report is a subscription-required, email-only newsletter read by...
Lodging

STR: U.S. Hotel Industry Lowered Performance from August to September 2021

ADR: $133.11 (up 1.0 percent) RevPAR: $82.04 (down 7.3 percent) Among the Top 25 Markets, Denver experienced the highest occupancy level (71.4 percent), which was still down 12.0 percent from the market’s 2019 benchmark. And none of the Top 25 Markets saw an occupancy increase over 2019. Markets with the...
hotelnewsresource.com

STR Reports U.S. Hotel Occupancy Reached Its Highest Level Since Mid-August for the Week Ending October 16th

U.S. hotel occupancy reached its highest level since mid-August, while room rates dipped from the previous week, according to STR‘s latest data through 16 October. 10-16 October 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 65.0% (-10.0%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$134.03 (-1.4%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$87.15...
MarketWatch

Arhaus set for downbeat debut after retailer's downsized IPO priced below expected range

Arhaus Inc. appears headed for a downbeat debut on Wall Street, as the Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer's stock is indicated to open below the downsized initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $13 a share, below the expected range of between $14 and $17 a share. The company raised $167.7 million as it sold 12.90 million shares in the IPO, which was expected, but selling shareholders didn't end up selling the 10.00 million shares that was expected. The stock was recently indicated to open on the Nasdaq at around $12.50, or 3.8% below the IPO price. At that price, the company would be valued at about $1.75 billion, well below the previously expected valuation of up to $2.38 billion. The company is going public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF slipped 0.3% in morning trading while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.
hotelnewsresource.com

Host Hotels Sells Five Hotels for $551 Million

Lone Star Funds yesterday announced that a Lone Star affiliate has acquired five luxury and upper upscale hotels from Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) for an aggregate purchase price of $551 million, including approximately $11 million for furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) replacement funds. The hotels are: The...
hotelnewsresource.com

Chinese Golden Week Impact On Hotel Performance - STR

Did the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day stimulate more recovery for Mainland China’s hotel market? Or did sporadic local cases of COVID- 19 affect the overall performance of hotels? Are there evident performance differences among hotels from different class segments across the country?. Notable Northwest Market. From a regional...
reviewjournal.com

Las Vegas room rates climb in September even as hotel occupancy dips

Hotel occupancy rates maintained a moderate pace in September, but Las Vegas resort operators managed to push room rates to the highest level in the pandemic era, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Wednesday. Occupancy rates averaged 73 percent for the month with weekend occupancy at 89.1 percent,...
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
