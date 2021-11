If he wasn’t there exactly when it all started, he was essentially there when it all started. Greg Nicotero, one of the founders of effects powerhouse KNB EFX group, befriended George Romero after a chance meeting and found himself apprenticing on the director’s Day of the Dead. In the thirty-seven years since, he’s worked with all the modern genre greats on films like The Evil Dead 2, Aliens, The Faculty, Inglourious Basterds and on and on. The history of the modern horror film would look very different without Nicotero and the wizards at KNB. He’s directed several episodes of The Walking Dead while serving as the show’s make-up effects director, and added a few more hats as the showrunner, director, general creative motivating force behind Shudder’s Creepshow anthology series. He pays tribute to his own work on the Creepshow 2 film in the last episode of the just-wrapping third season as a border guard played by Michael Rooker pops a can of “Old Chief Woodenhead” beer.

