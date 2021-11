We are thrilled to announce the launch of the website for Of the People: Widening the Path which can be accessed at loc.gov/of-the-people The new site serves as the online home for the Library’s multi-year initiative that creates new opportunities for more Americans to engage with the Library of Congress and to add their perspectives to the Library’s collections, allowing the national library to share a more inclusive American story. Under the direction of Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, and in response to the national conversation about civil rights, the Library continues to reimagine how it can address the unequal ways in which libraries, archives and schools preserve and present the American story.

