Chinese telecoms vendor Huawei’s latest quarterly numbers reveal another big fall in revenues, thanks mainly to its crippled consumer division. While we should perhaps be grateful that privately-owned Huawei chooses to share any numbers with us, we still regret how sparing they are. All we get these days is just the two datapoints: that revenue for the first three quarter combined was CNY455.8 billion and its net profit margin was 10.2%. The revenue figure is down 32% year-on-year but the margin is slightly improved. Light Reading has done the maths for the Q3-only numbers.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO