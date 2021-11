DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering changes to policies and regulations that could potentially impact how big game hunting licenses are distributed in the state. CPW is currently seeking public input from resident and nonresident big game hunters and stakeholders through an online comment form, followed by a survey and public meetings next year. The feedback will help the Parks and Wildlife Commission and the agency determine if the current policies need to be revised.

