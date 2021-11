DeRozan delivered 26 points (7-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 36 minutes in Monday's win over Toronto. DeRozan carried the Bulls offensively once again, and the veteran forward has looked impressive through his first four games of the campaign -- he's reached the 20-point mark in each of his last three appearances. DeRozan is also averaging 4.5 assists per game to start his Bulls tenure, which would be a five-year low, so look for him to distribute a little more as the season goes on.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO