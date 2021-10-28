CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

What even is a ‘retro game’ anymore?

By Steven T. Wright
inputmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the '90s and '00s, "retro" video games were often considered the domain of old-timers and those unlucky souls who were just too broke to afford the latest and greatest video game console. Over the past decade or so, however, the so-called "retro" scene has become a permanent...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cult of Mac

Play 400 retro games on this portable console, on sale for less than half-price

Remember when tech was … simpler? No matter how far technology advances, you just can’t beat the fun of 8-bit video games. That’s why we were excited to discover this Handheld 3-inch LCD Video Game Console with 400 built-in games. And for a limited time, this retro gaming device is on sale for just $24.99 — more than half off the regular price of $59.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Games Include Game Not Even Out Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have been updated today with three new games, and one of these games isn't even out yet. Unfortunately, some of these new additions are platform specific. For example, the new game that isn't even out yet but that's been added via Game Preview is Everspace 2, which is currently in early access, and which is now playable for Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers. Meanwhile, if you're on console or cloud, you have more anime in the form of Dragon Ball FighterZ. And then there's Echo Generation, which is available on all versions of the subscription service and which is notable because it's a brand new release that just released today.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

Popular PS3 Emulator Can Now Boot Every Game Released On The Retro Console

Owing to its ease of access as a development platform, there are dozens upon dozens of console game emulators for PCs. Besides their grey-market application of allowing PC gamers to play console games, these applications serve a vital role in the purpose of game preservation—that is, preserving old video games for later generations to appreciate.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Holmes
vgr.com

Collecting Retro Video Games and Hardware is the Latest Craze

You are probably aware that retro gaming has become a massive trend recently. Part of that trend is gamers playing their favorite old video games using virtual consoles, mini classic consoles, and other systems and methods. But another motivation is fueling the growth of the retro gaming market—and that is collecting retro video games and hardware for profit.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

10 Retro Games to Play on Halloween Night

Looking for some fun retro Halloween games to dive into this holiday? Well, if you got an old-school console handy, there’s a slew of titles you can boot up for the holiday! There are so many retro titles out there that are perfect for a night of spooktacular fun, but this will focus on 10 of them that stand out from the rest. I’m going to be focusing on everything spooky from psychological horror to brutal and gruesome slaughter fests for all of you freaks out there. So yeah, let’s dive right in and count down the 10 best retro horror games you should boot up on Halloween night!
VIDEO GAMES
thekoalition.com

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut PC Review – Retro Puzzle Gaming Returns

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut is a point-and-click adventure game originally released by Clifftop Games and the Raw Fury team back in May of 2016. Publisher Raw Fury and developer Clifftop Games describe the Director’s Cut as a re-imagining of the 2016 game and will include an extended storyline, plenty of extra dialogue, and new areas to visit. After playing the game, I noticed some other additions as well such as a remixed soundtrack, larger environments, control improvements, and some visual enhancements.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retro Games#Indie Games#Video Game#Game Design#Game Console#Snes
inputmag.com

‘Mushihimesama’ to receive Switch-specific arcade treatment

In Mushihimesama (or Bug Princess) players assume the role of Princess Reco, who operates an enormous beetle like a spaceship and attempts to out-gun a medley of even bigger insects that are equipped with the weaponry to match. The game released earlier this summer for the Nintendo Switch through the company’s eShop, and now a limited collection for the shooter will be available for pre-order this week on October 29.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Spooky Retro Games to Liven Your Halloween

Andrew Newton with a selection of spooky retro games for Halloween…. It’s that time of year again for ghosties and ghoulies to prowl the world of the living and terrorise the neighbourhoods. However, if you are able to ward off these supernatural horrors away with a carved pumpkin with a smiley face then you may want to try out some of the spooky videogames we were playing in times of yore.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Retro Gaming Icon Alex Kidd Celebrates 35th Birthday

The old-school days of gaming have been invading the airwaves of the gaming industry in recent memory. With the nostalgic expertise from publisher Merge Games, Alex Kidd in Miracle World is celebrating its 35th birthday with the team sharing its process of bringing back the retro platformer. The Mission to...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Sony is publishing PlayStation games on Steam under a new label

A number of internet sleuths have pointed out that Sony is publishing its games on Steam under a different moniker: Playstation PC. The Verge notes that the name has been officially registered by Sony Interactive Entertainment and filed as a corporation. Based on the filing it seems that Sony is serious about carving out a subdivision within its corporate makeup dedicated to improving its presence on PC. Playstation PC was registered six months ago and the branding is poised to be used as the primary publisher for PS games on Steam moving forward.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
inputmag.com

It’s okay to still be spooked by the games that scared you as a kid

I did not experience true fear until my seven-year-old self booted up Rayman 2: The Great Escape. About a quarter into this otherwise child-friendly game, the player is sent to a place called “The Cave of Bad Dreams” to find an important item. Compared to the previous stage — a luscious and tranquil fairytale forest — this cobweb-covered cavern is about as unwelcoming as can be. As if the level itself wasn’t intimidating enough, though, the player also has to traverse an increasingly difficult sliding section while being chased by the cave’s guardian spirit, Jano. As icing on the cake, developers placed the camera inside Jano’s gaping mouth, providing an unceasing view of his razor-sharp teeth as he catches up to you.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

10 best wireless gaming headsets to give you the multiplayer edge

In competitive multiplayer games, you need every advantage you can get, and while having the best wireless gaming headset won’t make up for a total lack of skill, it can significantly up your performance.A solid soundstage or even full-on virtual surround sound means you’ll be able to hear your enemies’ footsteps around you, preventing you from being caught unawares, while a noise-suppressing microphone will ensure your teammates hear your instructions (or bragging, we’re not judging) all the more clearly.Then, of course, there are other factors to consider: comfort is absolutely key, because you don’t want to be constantly adjusting your...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Evercade VS Console Review: Your New Retro Games Library, No Hacking Required

The Evercade handheld console was my favourite new gaming hardware of 2020. Made by Blaze Entertainment, this wallet-friendly, retro-gaming focused system uses cartridges, specially curated releases collecting an array of (mostly) 8- and 16-bit games from a range of well-known publishers, including Atari, Namco, Codemasters and Data East. While it’s kind of an emululation device, it’s not one that you can load up with a bunch of ROMs (like the Funkey S, or Anbernic’s popular portable devices), be they acquired entirely fairly or otherwise. All of its games - which range from two to 20 titles on a single cart - are fully licensed. At present, there are over 260 games playable on the Evercade - and now, with the Evercade VS, this ecosystem of nostalgia-soaked play and exciting exploration of previously unheralded surprises is coming home.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides to televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy