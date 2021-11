I always like to think of Wyoming as having a "magic sky". When I say that, I mean that it's the most gorgeous sky that I've ever seen in my life. It's so big and keeps going. It's like sitting on the beach and looking across the ocean and it doesn't stop. It's just a gift that we all get. It's really nice to stop and take a look at in a sense of "stop and smell the roses".

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO