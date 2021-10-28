Terri Stewart named Director of Campus Safety at Colgate University

FINDLAY, OH – The University of Findlay recently welcomed two new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for fall 2021. New students began their studies at UF Aug. 16. Magdalena Devan, of Murrieta, is pursuing a degree in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine and Kaitlyn Emery, of Temecula, is pursuing a degree in equestrian studies. Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay.

