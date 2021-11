The Town of Moorcroft, Wyoming will conduct a public meeting at 6:30 PM MST, on November 22, 2021, in the Moorcroft Town Hall Conference Room. The purpose of the meeting is to allow citizens to review and comment on the following project. The Town of Moorcroft is planning to do a site investigation and preliminary engineer’s report for a new municipal solid waste cell and C&D cell. This project is to determine the need for a new landfill to replace the existing Moorcroft Landfill No. 3 which is reaching its capacity.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO