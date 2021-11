This new ordinance was specifically enacted by Wheat Ridge City Council to protect the health and safety of the community. The new license requires hotels and motels that are providing lodging services of 29 days or less to meet certain minimum standards for public safety and health. Those businesses that are providing extended stay services of 30 days or more must meet certain minimum standards and provide certain amenities to ensure extended stay units are livable. City Council’s unanimous decision to approve this new license is supported by City staff who believe requiring hotels and motels to meet these new minimum standards will decrease criminal activity and calls for service by the Wheat Ridge Police Department as well as improve the safety and living conditions of those electing longer stays in these businesses. Read Ordinance.

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO