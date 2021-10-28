CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Bus drivers in north Wales vote to strike for more than a month

By Sue Austin
Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBus drivers across north Wales could be on strike for five weeks in a pay dispute with Arriva Cymru. The 95 per cent vote in favour of strike action follows a 1.77 per cent pay rise offer. Drivers at the Wrexham depot are among those who voted to strike,...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Loughborough bus drivers back strike action over 'derisory' pay offer

Bus drivers have voted to back strike action after a pay offer described as "derisory" by a union. More than 50 Kinchbus drivers on services in Loughborough and the East Midlands will take part in 11 days of action between 13 November and 11 December. Trade union Unite said an...
TRAFFIC
providencejournal.com

Warwick school bus drivers and bus company reach deal, averting strike

WARWICK — Buses will be rolling to public schools on Monday after bus drivers and the company that provides transportation to the district came to an agreement Friday on a new three-year contract. The deal averts a possible driver strike, something that has been looming over much of the fall...
WARWICK, RI
motor1.com

UK: More drivers than ever say they'd struggle without a car

More than eight in every 10 UK motorists say they’d struggle to get by without a car, according to new research from the RAC. The motoring organisation’s study found 82 percent of respondents would be lost without their wheels – meaning more Brits are dependent on their vehicles than ever before.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Wales#Bus Service#Arriva Midlands North#Chirk#Unite
Shropshire Star

University staff vote in favour of strike action in pensions dispute

Workers at 37 universities across the UK could carry out walkouts before the end of the year, the University and College Union has suggested. Lecturers, researchers and other academic staff have voted in favour of strike action on campuses across the UK over pensions. Overall, 76% of University and College...
COLLEGES
The Guardian

Gig-working in England and Wales more than doubles in five years

The number of adults in England and Wales working for gig economy companies has reached 4.4 million and is now two-and-a-half times bigger than in 2016, according to a report highlighting the rise of insecure working practices. Almost 15% of working adults now get paid by platform such as Deliveroo,...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon urges COP26 protesters to respect Glasgow

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged protesters to respect Glasgow and the emergency services as the city prepares to host the COP26 summit. She was speaking less than 48 hours before the UN climate conference gets under way. Ms Sturgeon was joined at a media briefing by Police Scotland Chief...
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘We’re here, we’re coming and we won’t be stopped’: Activists sailing to Cop26 granted 11th-hour access to Glasgow by port authorities

Off the west coast of Scotland, Greenpeace’s iconic Rainbow Warrior vessel – a modern sailing ship – has left the Irish Sea and is gliding into the Firth of Clyde, on course to sail up the river to deliver youth climate activists to the Cop26 summit in Glasgow before nightfall on Monday.Despite warnings from the city’s port authorities not to proceed, the team had decided to defy the order to halt at Greenock, and instead wait for low tide in order to pilot the 55-metre-tall ship under the Erskine Bridge, and continue to Glasgow – however, at the 11th hour,...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

What are smart motorways and why are they controversial?

Smart motorways use technology to monitor the flow of traffic on their lanes in the hope of exerting greater control, keeping cars moving and easing congestion.There are three distinct types: controlled, which have a permanent hard shoulder as normal but implement variable speed limits, conveyed to drivers via digital displays on overhead gantries; dynamic, which open their hard shoulder up to traffic as an additional 60mph lane at peak times; and all-lane running (ALR), which replace their hard shoulder with a permanent additional lane, providing only periodic emergency refuge areas in its place.England has 375 miles of smart motorway in...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Demand for rail travel back to 70% of pre-pandemic levels

Demand for weekday rail travel has recovered to 70% of normal levels for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.New Department for Transport figures show that the number of journeys made on Britain’s railways was at that level every day between Tuesday October 12 and Friday October 15.The recovery of rail travel has been slower than that of road traffic and buses.There is still a way to go before numbers are back to pre-Covid levelsRail Delivery GroupLatest figures show weekday car use is at around 92% of normal levels, with bus travel outside London at approximately 75%.A spokeswoman for industry body the Rail Delivery Group said: “The railway is crucial to Britain’s recovery, so it’s encouraging to see more people taking the train, with every journey helping to tackle congestion and clean up the air in towns and cities while boosting local businesses and the national economy.“Leisure journeys in particular are recovering strongly, but there is still a way to go before numbers are back to pre-Covid levels.“To help passengers travel with confidence, train companies are continuing with effective ventilation and extra cleaning, along with providing value for commuters with the new flexi season tickets.”
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury could get tram system under new plans

Shrewsbury could get its own tram system, under plans being explored by Shropshire Council. Residents and businesses are being asked what they think of the idea as part of a public engagement exercise. It is one of a number of ideas put forward for improving transport and travel in north...
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

HS2 tunnelling machines clock up two miles of digging

Florence and Cecilia have been cutting through a mixture of chalk and flint in Buckinghamshire. Giant machines digging the first tunnels for HS2 have covered more than two miles, according to the firm building the high-speed railway. HS2 Ltd said Florence, the first machine launched, has excavated 1.3 miles of...
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Extinction rebellion activists march through Glasgow in protest at Cop26

The UN climate conference has sparked major protests across the city. Extinction Rebellion activists are marching through the south side of Glasgow as part of a demonstration around the Cop26 summit. The “march for peace” started at a Home Office building in Cessnock before heading along Govan Road towards the...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Rape support demand hits record high with some victims forced to wait two years

Survivors described the Rape Crisis support as ‘a lifeline’ amid calls for more sustainable funding to help reduce unprecedented waiting lists. Waiting lists for victims of rape and serious sexual assault have risen to their longest on record, with some people having to wait two years for specialist support. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

North West bus drivers' pay dispute strike called off

A strike by bus drivers across the north-west of England has been cancelled after talks and negotiations between management and unions. Bosses at Arriva said the strike involving drivers across Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Lancashire this weekend had been "called off." It said a revised pay offer would be presented...
TRAFFIC
BBC

North West bus drivers' pay dispute strike called off

A strike by bus drivers across the north-west of England has been cancelled after talks and negotiations between management and unions. Bosses at Arriva said the strike involving drivers across Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Lancashire this weekend had been "called off." It said a revised pay offer would be presented...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy