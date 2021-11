Don’t look now but the New York Knicks are 5-1 and tied for the best record in the association. A lot had been said about the Knicks’ poor playoff showing against Atlanta Hawks but with some shrewd off-season moves, they have quieted those conversations, for now. After replacing Elfrid Payton with former All-Star Kemba Walker, the Knicks have answered the starting point guard question. Impressive early showings from Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin, with the steadying presence of Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson have made their bench once again a strength. Evan Fournier has been a revelation shooting the ball. Add another year of improvement from RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, and it’s been a recipe for success.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO