Previewing the Dolphins-Bills Week 8 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

The Miami Dolphins will look to end their six-game losing streak when they face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective.

In that vein, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week 8 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em as they pertain to the Dolphins-Bills battle at Highmark Stadium.

We'll list the players mentioned in the matchup with Fabiano's comments and offer our take on that particular projection.

Start 'Em

Bills defense: "The Bills are fresh off a bye and should be in a great spot to produce against the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa has been a nice option for fantasy managers the past two weeks, but he still makes bad decisions and can be prone to turnovers. Miami has also allowed the seventh-most quarterback pressures."

Our take: Given what happened in Week 2 when the Bills had six sacks, three takeaways and pitched a shutout, it's hard to argue against that recommendation, even though we do expect a much better offensive performance from the Dolphins in this game.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders: "Sanders has been one of the most reliable wideouts in fantasy football over the last month, scoring 13-plus points in four straight games including two with 20-plus points. He’s in the FLEX conversation this week, as the Bills host a Dolphins team that’s allowed seven touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers lined out wide this season."

Our take: This is an interesting pick here considering Sanders had only two catches for 48 yards in the Week 2 game at Hard Rock Stadium, but the Dolphins are coming off back-to-back games where they allowed a 300-yard passer, so there's that.

Sit of the Week

RB Myles Gaskin: "Gaskin has been pretty hot in recent weeks, as he’s scored 17-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games including a 31.9-point performance in Week 5. So while he’s going to be on the FLEX radar, keep in mind that a matchup against the Bills is anything but favorable. Their defense has given up just four touchdowns and the second-fewest fantasy points a game to opposing backs."

Our take: While we don't necessarily expect Gaskin to put up big rushing numbers, it certainly wouldn't surprise us to play a big role in the passing game.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

K Jason Sanders: "A fantasy star last season, Sanders has seen his stock fall in 2021. He’s failed to score more than eight fantasy points in four straight games, and this week’s matchup in Buffalo isn’t favorable. In fact, only the Falcons and Packers have allowed fewer field-goal attempts to kickers this season."

Our take: Trying to predict a field goal's upcoming performance always is tricky, but let's just say that Sanders hasn't been nearly as good as he was in 2021 and he's coming off an outing where his only attempt was blocked. So avoiding him would seem to make sense.

Sit 'Em

QB Tua Tagovailoa: Tagovailoa was a popular streamer in Week 7, and he delivered with four touchdowns and 26.5 fantasy points. He’s now scored 21-plus points in two straight games, but this week’s matchup in Buffalo makes him a sit. The Bills’ defense has been tough on quarterbacks, allowing a league-low five touchdown passes and the fewest fantasy points per game to the position.

Our take: Yeah, the degree of difficulty ramps up quite a bit after matchups against Jacksonville and Atlanta, and it's also difficult to forget what happened in Week 2 when the Bills knocked Tua out of the game and harassed Jacoby Brissett just as much after he took over at quarterback.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

TE Mike Gesicki : Gesicki has been a fantasy star since Week 3, ranking second in points among tight ends in that time. So while this isn’t a stern “sit ‘em,” I would temper expectations. The Bills have allowed the eighth-fewest points a game to tight ends and held Gesicki to just 7.1 points in Week 3. I’d feel better about him if DeVante Parker were out again, but the matchup still doesn’t bode very well.

Our take: Gesicki has topped 85 receiving yards three of the past five games, and it only would make sense for Tagovailoa to continue looking in his direction, regardless of whether Parker ends up playing.

-- Bills RB Zack Moss

-- Dolphins D/ST

-------------------------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------------------------

RECAPPING THE WEEK 7 RECOMMENDATIONS

QB Start 'Em, Falcons QB Matt Ryan — 336 passing yards, 2 touchdown, 1 interception ... The Dolphins allowed the opposing passer more than 300 yards for a third consecutive game.

RB Start 'Em, Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson — 14 carries, 60 yards, 1 touchdown; 2 catches, 1 yard ... The Dolphins limited Patterson pretty well, with the exception of the one touchdown run.

WR Start 'Em, WR Jaylen Waddle — 7 catches, 83 yards ... Yet another good, solid outing for the Dolphins rookie first-round pick.

TE Start 'Em, TE Mike Gesicki — 7 catches, 85 yards, 1 touchdown ... A big day again for Gesicki, but this time with a touchdown to boot.

K Sit of the Week, K Jason Sanders — 0-1 on field goals, 4 PATs ... Sanders' day would have been passable from a fantasy standpoint had he been able to make his 49-yard attempt in the first half instead of having it blocked.

QB More Starts, QB Tua Tagovailoa — 291 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 29 rushing yards ... Even with the two interceptions, this was a big performance for Tua from a fantasy standpoint.

K More Starts, Falcons K Younghoe Koo — 3-for-3 on field goals, 3 PATs ... That's a productive game for a kicker, even if none of the field goals was longer than 36 yards.