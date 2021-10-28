CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Sets Her Sights On Power In New 'House Of Gucci' Trailer

By Ariel King
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Lady Gaga has transformed herself into Patrizia Reggiani – the wife of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver ), and the final teaser ahead of House of Gucci 's release on November 26 has arrived. Finding Lady Gaga dressed in stunning outfits to match those of Reggiani, the film follows the true story of the couple's marriage, and how it all fell apart.

The 30-second trailer shows how Reggiani and Gucci met at a party and fell in love, with the latter showing her his family's luxurious lifestyle. Already a household name, Maurizio Gucci was poised to take over his family's fashion house. Driver's character foreshadows the events of the film, telling Gaga's Reggiani, "Gucci is like a cake. And you have a taste adn you want more and then you'll want the whole thing for yourself."

Jared Leto also makes an appearance in the trailer, however, he is almost completely unrecognizable as he becomes his character, Paolo Gucci . When speaking to The Wall Street Journal , the pop superstar and "Rain on Me" singer shared why she wanted to portray Reggiani in the film.

"I knew I was about to play a murderer," Gaga said. "I also knew how Tony [Bennett] feels about Italians being represented in film in terms of crime. I wanted to make a real person out of Patrizia, not a caricature. I felt the best way to honor Maurizio and Italians was for my performance to be authentic, from the perspective of a woman. Not an Italian-American woman, but an Italian woman."

While Gaga has been busy promoting House of Gucci , the singer recently wrapped up a live performance of her new album Love For Sale with Tony Bennett . The album saw the pair of collaborators returning to each other once again and was recorded amid Bennett's Alzheimer's diagnosis . The two managed to do a few live performances together, and Gaga recalled the emotional moment when Bennett had recognized her on stage.

"That was the first time that Tony had said my name in a long time," Gaga shared with Anderson Cooper . "I had to keep it together because we had a sold-out show and a job to do. But I'll tell you, when I walked out on that stage and he said 'it's Lady Gaga,' my friend saw me. And it was very special."

Gaga's admiration of Bennett makes it come as no surprise that she would aim to portray Reggiani in a way that would make the musician proud. With a little less than a month until the film's release, fans are eagerly awaiting how The House of Gucci will take fans through the story's twists and turns.

