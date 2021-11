At the association’s recent Annual Meeting in Naples, FL, USA, TLMI awarded Steve Schulte, vice president of sales and marketing, Mark Andy, the Supplier of the Year Award. Presented on an annual basis in conjunction with Labelexpo Americas, the Supplier of the Year Award honors and recognizes an individual for their ongoing volunteer service and dedication to TLMI and to the greater industry. Criteria for winning the award includes service to TLMI on the association’s board and committees, in addition to continuous commitment to the industry as a whole by helping to promote and foster its growth.

NAPLES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO