GEW strengthens sheetfed team with Jamie Neill

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEW has announced the appointment of Jamie Neill as junior sales manager for the company's sheetfed business in the UK and Ireland. Neill has been brought in to strengthen the sales team at GEW as the move will enable Gary Doman, GEW’s international sales manager for sheetfed, to focus on key...

