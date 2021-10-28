CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World leaders head to Scotland for global climate talks. Here's what you need to know

Cover picture for the articleSome 30,000 heads of state, environmental activists, business leaders and journalists are expected to descend on Scotland on Sunday for a climate summit that comes as world leaders are running out of time to break away from fossil fuels and prevent the most catastrophic effects of global warming. Climate...

Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
New York Post

Top Senate GOPer demands details of White House travel to climate summit

A top Senate Republican on Monday asked the Biden administration to provide a complete accounting of the financial and environmental cost of the president’s travel to the ongoing UN Climate Change Summit (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland — as well as to explain why officials could not take part in the gathering virtually.
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
The Weather Channel

India at COP26: Here’s All You Need to Know About the Ambitious Global Solar Grid to be Adopted in UK Summit

The United Nations climate change conference 2021—Conference of Parties or COP26—is just around the corner. And nations are gearing to put forth their strategic plans to minimise greenhouse gas emissions from their soil while adapting to the changing climate. One of the key agendas of the summit is the transition towards cleaner energy resources to achieve net-zero emissions.
The Independent

'Heartbreaking' Madagascar is wake-up call to climate crisis

The drought-stricken island nation of Madagascar is a ’wake up call” to what the world can expect in coming years due to climate change, the head of the United Nations food aid agency said Tuesday.David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program told The Associated Press in an interview that what’s happening in the south of the Indian Ocean country is “the beginning of what we can expect” to see as the effects of global warming become more pronounced. “Madagascar was heartbreaking,” Beasley said, referring to his recent visit there. “It’s just desperate," with people reduced...
KREX

Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — World leaders promised to protect the world’s forests, cut methane emissions, and help South Africa wean itself off coal at the U.N. climate summit Tuesday — part of a flurry of deals intended to avert catastrophic global warming. Britain hailed the commitment by over 100 countries to end deforestation in the coming […]
Florida Phoenix

As Biden promotes climate action to world leaders, support in Congress still divided

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke to world leaders at a global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, about reducing methane gases and taking other measures in order to sustain humankind. Back in the United States, Democrats and Republicans remain apart on the climate issues and the president’s agenda at home is in flux in the […] The post As Biden promotes climate action to world leaders, support in Congress still divided appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
