ON THE SCENE: A closed Canadian border has been painful

Cover picture for the articleWhile the announced opening of the border to all fully vaccinated Canadians on Nov. 8 is being joyously received in both countries, the process of getting to this point has been painful. On March 18, 2020, the U.S.-Canada border was closed to all citizens of both countries except those...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Higgins calls for end to COVID testing at Canadian border

With the U.S. scheduled to reopen the northern border to vaccinated Canadians next week, Congressman Brian Higgins is pushing Canada to drop COVID testing for travelers. In a letter to the Canadian ambassador, Higgins asks for her government to end testing requirements for Americans who are vaccinated. Higgins says right...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Buffalo News

U.S. border officials prepare for return of Canadian travelers

U.S. border officials pledged to be ready for more visitors on Monday, when fully vaccinated Canadian leisure travelers will be allowed to enter the United States through land crossings. The U.S. has sharply limited Canadians' ability to enter through land borders since March 2020, although they have been allowed to...
BUFFALO, NY
Canadian snowbirds primed to flock south as US opens border

PHOENIX (AP) — Canadians Ian and Heather Stewart are savoring the idea of leaving behind this winter’s subzero temperatures when the U.S. reopens its borders to nonessential land travel next week and they launch a long-delayed drive to their seasonal home in Fort Myers, Florida. Restrictions imposed by both countries...
FORT MYERS, FL
