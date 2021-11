There’s a reason working Americans are often warned to not rely too heavily on Social Security for retirement. Those benefits will only replace about 40% of the average earner’s pre-retirement wages, and most seniors need roughly 70% to 80% of their former income to maintain a decent lifestyle. Furthermore, because Social Security cuts may be on the table, it’s even more important to save independently for retirement.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 21 HOURS AGO