El Salvador Now Owns 1120 Bitcoin As President Bukele Buys 420 More

By Alex McShane
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele confirmed via Twitter Wednesday evening that the Latin American nation has bought the “Bitcoin price dip,” exchanging dollars for Bitcoin at a time he believes it remains undervalued by the global market. The price of Bitcoin was around $58,800 dollars, down from breaking all-time...

