Close to Home: Contemporary Anishinaabek Artists

Second-year Carter Samuels was amazed by the sight of his art displayed at the Sesnon Underground Gallery. Returning to in-person classes this quarter after spending a year online, he understood the theme of “Homecoming.”. “I saw [the theme] being about growth and coming back to normality while things are still...
The Hawai’i Contemporary has released the names of forty-three local and international artists and collectives slated to participate in the triennial’s 2020 edition (HT22). Titled “Pacific Century – E Ho‘omau no Moananuiākea,” the event will take place February 8–May 8, 2022, across seven venues on the island of Oahu, and will be themed around climate change, history, social activism, and Indigenous knowledge in relation to Hawaii’s position at the nexus of Asia and Oceania.
A converted barn at an 1870s Fairfield farm might not be the first place you’d think to look for contemporary art, but ARC Fine Art isn’t exactly conventional, either. Gallery owner and curator Adrienne Ruger Conzelman credits her grandfather, firearm designer and art collector William B. Ruger, with her first love: art history. With a PhD in American art from 1770 to 1970 from Williams College, Conzelman learned the business side of the art world while working for Christie’s and Sotheby’s. She founded ARC Fine Art in 2009.
BALTIMORE, MD — On Nov. 14, 2021, the Baltimore Museum of Art will open “How Do We Know the World?”. The exhibit is a major reappraisal of its contemporary collection that builds on the museum’s ongoing efforts to embrace an expansive range of voices and narratives within its holdings. Nine galleries featuring 56 objects center the way artists engage with the historic, social, political, and environmental constructs that shape our world, capturing stories of personal and communal relevance.
What happens to us when we are awed by nature? When we take in its gifts with all our faculties? Sometimes, if we are lucky, we gain perspective on what’s important in life. For many of us in the west county town of Bloomfield, these moments of reflection arrive when we gaze out onto the surrounding valley from quiet lookout points at our community cemetery.
Cecilia Anastos was looking for a peaceful place to bring her uplifting art, and she found it when she moved to Ramona from San Diego. Two months ago she opened Cecilia Anastos Fine Art Paintings in a converted garage at her E Street home. Showings are by appointment only. “I...
There is no end to the accolades for ancient Greece’s designs (Columns! Pottery! Frescos!), but today’s Greek creatives live beyond their ancestors' long shadows. For several years, designers and artists have been gaining momentum in Athens, and this fall, they celebrated the first Athens Design Forum, a showcase of the city’s contemporary designers. Among exhibitions by Carwan Gallery and presentations of emerging designers’ like Kostas Lambridis, a tour of the home and art studio of iconic Greek painter Alekos Fassianos was a favorite for Athenian locals and visitors alike.
Don't envy Kayla Aubid. Or Juliane Shibata, for that matter. As jurors for the 63rd Arrowhead Regional Biennial, Aubid and Shibata were responsible for winnowing 133 entries into 27 works, and from there, to first, second and third places:. 1st: Modern Times by Jonathan Thunder. 2nd: FORCED/FORCE by Tia Keobounpheng.
HUNTSVILLE — Discover the hidden talents of the community at the Wynne Home Arts & Visitor Center Area Artists Exhibition, opening today in the Brown-Wynne Gallery room. The Wynne Home Arts & Visitor Center holds its Area Artists Exhibition every two years, as a special event featuring the unique works of both professional and amateur artists in the community.
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. The Crooked Tree Painters' Studio meets weekly at CTAC to share their love of painting. This year's exhibition features original paintings by 18 artists. Runs Sept. 20 - Dec. 18.
Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil & cold wax; Cynthia Marks - ceramic. The opening reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 6-8pm. Meet the artists, enjoy music & more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 15.
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Michelle Sasha is fulfililng her lifelong dream of becoming an artist, leaving her mark on door steps as well as the hearts of Palm Harbor residents. She launched the Palm Tree Project to bring a visual sense of community to her city. "I carry all of...
Annual showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. Runs Nov. 5 – Dec. 16, & features the work of 19 artists working in mixed media, collage, paper, painting, glass, wood, pastel, clay, charcoal, watercolor, & digital imagery. A Holiday Open House, with music & refreshments, takes place Dec. 9, 5–7 pm at the GAAC. Exhibition visitors can also enjoy the GAAC’s holiday forest, a group of decorated trees that line the driveway & GAAC front yard.
The 7,823-plus-square-foot home at 3 Remington Lane in the Rice University/Museum District area on a on a 59,400-square-foot lot and was designed by John Staub and built for Margaret Wray, daughter of Texaco founder John Cullinan, and later owned by Gov. Mark White. Listed on the National Register of Historic...
On September 2, 2021, Hurricane Ida left a path of destruction, including the home of our agency, Family Promise Union County. Epic flooding in the City of Elizabeth filled up our day center and offices with 10 feet of crushing water. Like our fellow flood victims, we have experienced the...
(StatePoint) With the onset of cooler weather and surrounded by brilliant leaf colors, fall is the ideal season for a road trip close to home. Whether you wish to take a scenic drive, explore cultural or historical attractions, go on a hike, or enjoy other outdoor pursuits, there are lots of activities and nearby places to discover this fall.
Samuels exhibits sculptural, geometric constructions with recycled papers – cereal boxes, common cardboard & other heavier fibers she sometimes paints & alters – & stitches each hand-cut piece together with wire. Opens Sept. 4 & runs through Dec. 17.
