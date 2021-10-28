CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Close to Home: Contemporary Anishinaabek Artists

An exhibit of works from Anishinaabek artists in the region, supplemented by...

artforum.com

Hawai’i Contemporary Announces Artists, Venues for 2022 Triennial

The Hawai’i Contemporary has released the names of forty-three local and international artists and collectives slated to participate in the triennial’s 2020 edition (HT22). Titled “Pacific Century – E Ho‘omau no Moananuiākea,” the event will take place February 8–May 8, 2022, across seven venues on the island of Oahu, and will be themed around climate change, history, social activism, and Indigenous knowledge in relation to Hawaii’s position at the nexus of Asia and Oceania.
HONOLULU, HI
nehomemag.com

Contemporary Art in Fairfield, Connecticut

A converted barn at an 1870s Fairfield farm might not be the first place you’d think to look for contemporary art, but ARC Fine Art isn’t exactly conventional, either. Gallery owner and curator Adrienne Ruger Conzelman credits her grandfather, firearm designer and art collector William B. Ruger, with her first love: art history. With a PhD in American art from 1770 to 1970 from Williams College, Conzelman learned the business side of the art world while working for Christie’s and Sotheby’s. She founded ARC Fine Art in 2009.
FAIRFIELD, CT
So Md News.com

BMAs new contemporary wing reinstallation emphasizes artists’ voices

BALTIMORE, MD — On Nov. 14, 2021, the Baltimore Museum of Art will open “How Do We Know the World?”. The exhibit is a major reappraisal of its contemporary collection that builds on the museum’s ongoing efforts to embrace an expansive range of voices and narratives within its holdings. Nine galleries featuring 56 objects center the way artists engage with the historic, social, political, and environmental constructs that shape our world, capturing stories of personal and communal relevance.
BALTIMORE, MD
Press Democrat

Close to Home: Seeking nature, finding a fence

What happens to us when we are awed by nature? When we take in its gifts with all our faculties? Sometimes, if we are lucky, we gain perspective on what’s important in life. For many of us in the west county town of Bloomfield, these moments of reflection arrive when we gaze out onto the surrounding valley from quiet lookout points at our community cemetery.
LIFESTYLE
townandcountrymag.com

Tour Greek Artist Alekos Fassianos's Home

There is no end to the accolades for ancient Greece’s designs (Columns! Pottery! Frescos!), but today’s Greek creatives live beyond their ancestors' long shadows. For several years, designers and artists have been gaining momentum in Athens, and this fall, they celebrated the first Athens Design Forum, a showcase of the city’s contemporary designers. Among exhibitions by Carwan Gallery and presentations of emerging designers’ like Kostas Lambridis, a tour of the home and art studio of iconic Greek painter Alekos Fassianos was a favorite for Athenian locals and visitors alike.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

The Art of Lori Sikkema

Stop by the Visitor Center & view the fabric collage artwork of Lori Sikkema, on display through Oct. An Artist Reception will be held on Sun., Sept. 26 from 2-4pm.
VISUAL ART
Huntsville Item

Wynne Home Area Artists Exhibit returns

HUNTSVILLE — Discover the hidden talents of the community at the Wynne Home Arts & Visitor Center Area Artists Exhibition, opening today in the Brown-Wynne Gallery room. The Wynne Home Arts & Visitor Center holds its Area Artists Exhibition every two years, as a special event featuring the unique works of both professional and amateur artists in the community.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
northernexpress.com

Women of The Night

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil & cold wax; Cynthia Marks - ceramic. The opening reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 6-8pm. Meet the artists, enjoy music & more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 15.
VISUAL ART
Bay News 9

Artist leaves mark on homes and hearts in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Michelle Sasha is fulfililng her lifelong dream of becoming an artist, leaving her mark on door steps as well as the hearts of Palm Harbor residents. She launched the Palm Tree Project to bring a visual sense of community to her city. "I carry all of...
PALM HARBOR, FL
northernexpress.com

Small Works Holiday Exhibition

Annual showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. Runs Nov. 5 – Dec. 16, & features the work of 19 artists working in mixed media, collage, paper, painting, glass, wood, pastel, clay, charcoal, watercolor, & digital imagery. A Holiday Open House, with music & refreshments, takes place Dec. 9, 5–7 pm at the GAAC. Exhibition visitors can also enjoy the GAAC’s holiday forest, a group of decorated trees that line the driveway & GAAC front yard.
ENTERTAINMENT
njhcn.org

Close to Home

On September 2, 2021, Hurricane Ida left a path of destruction, including the home of our agency, Family Promise Union County. Epic flooding in the City of Elizabeth filled up our day center and offices with 10 feet of crushing water. Like our fellow flood victims, we have experienced the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
northernexpress.com

Storytime Adventures

Featuring "Barnyard Song" by Rhonda Gowler Greene. Sign up.
Tullahoma News

Fall Road-Tripping Ideas Close to Home

(StatePoint) With the onset of cooler weather and surrounded by brilliant leaf colors, fall is the ideal season for a road trip close to home. Whether you wish to take a scenic drive, explore cultural or historical attractions, go on a hike, or enjoy other outdoor pursuits, there are lots of activities and nearby places to discover this fall.
LIFESTYLE
northernexpress.com

Paper Constructions: Denise Samuels

Samuels exhibits sculptural, geometric constructions with recycled papers – cereal boxes, common cardboard & other heavier fibers she sometimes paints & alters – & stitches each hand-cut piece together with wire. Opens Sept. 4 & runs through Dec. 17.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

"Collaboration"

An Evening of Live Art & Music. This multi-disciplinary art experience features a concert with The Jeff Haas Trio, along with artist Lisa Flahive. Reserve tickets in advance.
ENTERTAINMENT

