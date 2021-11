Accell Group N.V. appointed Francesca Gamboni as chief supply chain officer (CSCO) and member of its Board of Management. Rob terHaar, chairman of the company’s Supervisory Board, said, “We are delighted that Francesca has accepted the role of CSCO at Accell Group. Francesca is a seasoned supply chain executive with international experience. She has been deeply involved in a variety of complex business projects during her career and is recognized for her leadership, strong operations skills as well as a sharp focus on people development. This combination of experience and expertise makes Francesca particularly well suited to support the further growth of Accell Group in the years ahead.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO