Biden pitching shrunken $1.75T bill with climate investment, hiked taxes on wealthy, corporations; Dem support uncertain

Congress has begun its year-end sprint, and the debate over raising taxes is as hot as ever. Crucial to President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion agenda is a wide range of tax penalties targeting the wealthy, broadly defined as households with incomes over $400,000 (“the usual targets”). Democrats claim the only targets are wealthy Americans, who face higher rates and closed loopholes. For example, the Biden administration’s “American Families Plan” would raise the top marginal income tax rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent. While this particular tax hike may now be in limbo, politicians have plenty more tricks up their collective sleeve.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO