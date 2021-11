Ryan Reynolds is opening up about why he decided to take “a little sabbatical” from moviemaking after wrapping on his upcoming Apple TV+ holiday film, Spirited. “I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family [wife Blake Lively and their three daughters] and time with them,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards on Monday in New York City. “You know, you don’t really get that time back.” The actor took to his Instagram on Oct. 16 to share that Spirited had wrapped. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO