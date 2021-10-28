CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Inside Look At The Three Zones Of The 2022 Winter Olympic Games

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA general view of Birds Nest stadium, the venue for Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on Feb. 3, 2021 in Beijing. The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will look a little familiar to anyone who watched Beijing’s last Games in 2008 as athletes march into...

ESPN

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games unveil medal designs

On Tuesday, with 101 days until the opening of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China, the medals for those games were unveiled. One of the most coveted symbols of victory in sports, the medals do not disappoint. The design of the Olympic medals are often a reflection of the host country and its culture.
WORLD
WESH

Medals for Beijing Olympics revealed with 100 days to go until Winter Games

Tuesday marks 100 days until the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. To mark the countdown, photos have been released of the medals set to be handed out at the games. The medals are composed of rings and a center, which, according to the International Olympic Committee,...
SPORTS
olympics.com

100 days to go 100 random facts about the Winter Olympic Games – Part 1

1. Innsbruck 1964 was threatened by a lack of snow until the Austrian Army delivered 50,000 cubic yards of the fluffy stuff. 2. The oldest person to receive a Winter Olympic medal is Anders Haugen. He competed in 1924 but didn’t get his bronze medal until 50 years later because of a scoring error.
SPORTS
olympics.com

100 days to go: Athletes who scored 100 per cent at the Winter Olympic Games

Caroline Ouellette wins 100 per cent of her matches. If you're making a list of athletes who scored 100 per cent at the Winter Olympic Games, you just can't leave out Caroline Ouellette. A member of the Canadian women's ice hockey team that won four (yes, four) Olympic golds on the trot (Salt Lake City 2002, Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014), Ouellette never lost a match during her entire Olympic career.
SPORTS
bigrapidsnews.com

Beijing confirms strict 'closed loop' for Winter Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese organizers have confirmed participants in next year’s Winter Olympics will be strictly isolated from the general population and could face expulsion for violating COVID-19 restrictions. Vice mayor and Beijing 2022 organizing committee official Zhang Jiandong told reporters Wednesday that those taking part in the games beginning...
SPORTS
WTHR

Nick Goepper, other Winter Olympic hopefuls train ahead of Beijing Games

SALT LAKE CITY — It's October in Indiana, and most sports fans are just thinking about football. But in just 100 days, the Winter Olympics are back on Channel 13. In Salt Lake City, Utah, athletes are gearing up for the Games. Slopestyle skier Nick Goepper, who is a Lawrenceburg, Indiana native, trains on the outskirts in Park City. He's already won medals in the last two Olympic Games — a bronze in 2014 and a silver in 2018, but he's still missing gold.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Beijing, CN
Snowboarding
Tokyo Olympics
China
Sports
teamusa.org

Kristen Santos Wins First Individual Short Track Speedskating World Cup

Kristen Santos competes in the Women's 1000m Heats on day two of 2021/2022 ISU World Cup Short Track test event on Oct. 22, 2021 in Beijing, China. Heading into the 2021-22 short track world cup season, Kristen Santos had just one individual medal to her name. She scored two more in the season opener last weekend in Beijing, and Sunday nabbed her first gold medal in the women’s 1,000-meter in Nagoya, Japan.
SPORTS
AFP

China's struggling ice hockey team keep Beijing Olympics place

China's men's ice hockey team will not be kicked out of their home Winter Olympics at Beijing 2022, the sport's governing body said, having threatened exclusion over the hosts' "insufficient sporting standard". China have an automatic place at February's Games as hosts, but there are fears that they could face embarrassment with matches in their group against NHL-packed rosters from the United States and Canada. Speaking to AFP in September, Luc Tardif, the new president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), said: "Watching a team being beaten 15-0 is not good for anyone, not for China or for ice hockey." But following a three-day IIHF Council meeting in Zurich, Tardif said in a press release: "To be clear, the IIHF is not going to remove the Chinese team from the Olympic Games.
SPORTS
teamusa.org

The 2022 Olympic Games Are About More Than Unfinished Business For Luger Emily Sweeney

Emily Sweeney reacts following the women's luge singles run 3 at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 on Feb. 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. Last week, Emily Sweeney won USA Luge’s selection races and will begin her 13th year competing in FIL World Cup races when the tour opens on Nov. 20. For the 28-year-old slider, it’s a step toward qualifying for her second Olympic team.
SPORTS
The Independent

2 skiers to miss Canada's WCup races due to vaccine mandate

Two Swiss skiers that do not want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus will miss the first men’s downhill race of World Cup ski season in Canada because the country requires international visitors to have two doses to enter.Swiss teammates Urs Kryenbühl and Ralph Weber posted social media messages on Thursday saying they had recovered from COVID-19 infections and do not want to be vaccinated ahead of the races in Lake Louise, Alberta on Nov. 27-28.Vaccination status could be a major issue for winter sports athletes ahead of the Beijing Olympics, which open on Feb. 4.China has said...
SPORTS
teamusa.org

USA Luge junior and youth athletes eye return to racing

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. – While their older teammates get ready to qualify and compete in the Beijing Winter Olympics in just over three months, the core group of future USA Luge Olympic teams is preparing for the upcoming Junior World Cup and Junior World Championships with thoughts of their own Olympic berths in 2026.
LAKE PLACID, NY
teamusa.org

Nathan Chen Rebounds, Starts A New Win Streak At Skate Canada

Nathan Chen competes during the Mens Short Program of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America on Oct. 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nathan Chen may have had his three-season winning streak snapped at Skate America last week, but he didn’t waste any time mourning. Instead,...
