Cats, 'Xena,' and bread making with Lucy Lawless

With the departure of series star Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall on the horizon, the world of Doctor Who is preparing for a new chapter. Fancasts for who could play the next incarnation of the Time Lord have hit a fever pitch, with a wide array of different actors being suggested. Apparently, Xena: Warrior Princess and Ash vs Evil Dead actress Lucy Lawless is throwing her hat in the ring, recently telling Newsweek that Doctor Who is the main genre series she would still love to join. While Lawless did not elaborate on why she would want to play The Doctor, she did indicate that her favorite roles have a bit of a comedic bent to them.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO