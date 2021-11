Halo Infinite developers have released a PC overview video that tells players about how the game was built to be a great PC experience. Halo has long been a franchise that was only released on Xbox consoles. But now that the game is also being released on PC, there are a lot of things the developers have to think about. Details about what PC players will experience were revealed and there’s a lot for PC players to be excited about.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO